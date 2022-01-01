Heldric KEUSCH

Mes compétences :
Environment
Environnement
Éolien
Géologie
Hydraulique
Hydrologie
International
Urbanisme
USA
Entreprises
Elster American Meter
- Environmental Coordinator
2014 - maintenantIn charge of coordinating environmental programs and activities on behalf of Elster American Meter. Some of my main functions are:
• helping the organization maintain compliance with government regulations,
• managing recycling or waste removal efforts as needed
• supervising the wastewater department
• schedule and document environmental efforts
• suggest changes to the existing programs to make them more productive.
Western Plains Consulting, Inc
- Senior Environmental Scientist
2013 - 2014• Environmental Consulting
• Site Impact Assessment (Phase 1 and 2)
• Emergency response and Spill remediation
• Environmental report for Regulatory Authority (EPA, USFWS, USACE, NDDH)
• Waste management
• Safety training
• Field investigation
US Air Force
- Bioenvironmental Engineering Technician
2013 - 2014• Implement 29 CFR 1910 Occupational Safety and Health Standards
• Gas mask and protective respirator fit testing
• Health and Safety reports , training materials and presentations review
First District Health Unit
- Health Practitioner (Onsite wastewater treatment specialist)
2012 - 2013• In charge of the wastewater program
• Designing and issuing wastewater system permit for the seven counties
• Inspecting compliance with state and local regulation
• Reviewing technical reports
• Field operation (Water sampling, testing and soil identification…)
Environnement Qualité Service
- Ingénieur chargé d'études
2009 - 2011
Institute of Estuarine and Coastal Studies (Grande Bretagne)
- Stagiaire étude d'impact
2008 - maintenantEtude d'impact d'un rejet salin sur la population de crustacés
Recueil de donnée,
Confirmation statistique,
Rédaction de Rapports,
autres missions:
travail de terrain sur population piscicole
taxonomie (invertébré, poissons...)
Conseil général
- Stagiaire chargé d'étude
2007 - 2007
Formations
Université De Picardie - Jules Verne UPJV (Amiens)