Heldric KEUSCH

MINOT

Mes compétences :
Environment
Environnement
Éolien
Géologie
Hydraulique
Hydrologie
International
Urbanisme
USA

Entreprises

  • Elster American Meter - Environmental Coordinator

    2014 - maintenant In charge of coordinating environmental programs and activities on behalf of Elster American Meter. Some of my main functions are:
    • helping the organization maintain compliance with government regulations,
    • managing recycling or waste removal efforts as needed
    • supervising the wastewater department
    • schedule and document environmental efforts
    • suggest changes to the existing programs to make them more productive.

  • Western Plains Consulting, Inc - Senior Environmental Scientist

    2013 - 2014 • Environmental Consulting
    • Site Impact Assessment (Phase 1 and 2)
    • Emergency response and Spill remediation
    • Environmental report for Regulatory Authority (EPA, USFWS, USACE, NDDH)
    • Waste management
    • Safety training
    • Field investigation

  • US Air Force - Bioenvironmental Engineering Technician

    2013 - 2014 • Implement 29 CFR 1910 Occupational Safety and Health Standards
    • Gas mask and protective respirator fit testing
    • Health and Safety reports , training materials and presentations review

  • First District Health Unit - Health Practitioner (Onsite wastewater treatment specialist)

    2012 - 2013 • In charge of the wastewater program
    • Designing and issuing wastewater system permit for the seven counties
    • Inspecting compliance with state and local regulation
    • Reviewing technical reports
    • Field operation (Water sampling, testing and soil identification…)

  • Environnement Qualité Service - Ingénieur chargé d'études

    2009 - 2011

  • Institute of Estuarine and Coastal Studies (Grande Bretagne) - Stagiaire étude d'impact

    2008 - maintenant Etude d'impact d'un rejet salin sur la population de crustacés
    Recueil de donnée,
    Confirmation statistique,
    Rédaction de Rapports,

    autres missions:
    travail de terrain sur population piscicole
    taxonomie (invertébré, poissons...)

  • Conseil général - Stagiaire chargé d'étude

    2007 - 2007

