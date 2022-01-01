Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Heleina CHOURY
Ajouter
Heleina CHOURY
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Fiscalité
Entreprises
L'Agence Montmartre
- Co-fondatrice
PARIS
2012 - maintenant
Natixis Private Equity
- Contrôleur de Gestion
Paris
2011 - 2012
Valeo
- '
Paris
2010 - 2011
Société Generale
- Contrôle de gestion
PARIS
2008 - 2010
Casa Lena
- Fondatrice associée
2005 - 2008
General Electric
- Contrôle de gestion
Paris
2004 - 2008
Formations
Paris I Panthéon Sorbonne
Paris
2000 - 2004
MSTCF
Réseau
Bastien CHOURY
Christine CHARDON
Christophe BANNIER
Christophe PAREY
Claude MATHÉ
Emilie HARDING
Laurence BAKOUCHE - MOREAU
Laurent LESDOS
Mateo HARDING
Pierre HERVE