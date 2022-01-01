Menu

Helena FORTES

PARIS

Mes compétences :
Risk management
Compliance
Credit risk
KYC

Entreprises

  • Exane SA - Controle Risque Contrepartie

    maintenant

  • Societe Generale New-York - AML/Know Your Customer Analyst

    2010 - 2011 Conducted client enhanced due diligence, KYC analysis to ensure compliance with the USA Patriot Act (Section 312 and 326) and the 3rd EU Anti- Money Laundering (AML) Directive

    Performed risk-based compliance assessments on domestic/foreign institutional clients (trusts, financial institutions, special Investment Vehicles, banks, personal investment companies and broker dealers) and individuals by assessing country risk, nature of the transaction, reputational profile, source of wealth/assets, line of business, political exposure

    Complete Compliance EDD summaries (“KYC memos”) for Compliance approval

    Trained front officers on the application of Compliance/AML

  • Societe Generale Paris - AML/ Know Your Customer Analyst

    PARIS 2009 - 2010 Conduct Enhanced Due Diligence analysis on clients according to the third European directive,
    Complete Compliance EDD summaries (“KYC memos”) for Compliance approval,
    Societe Generale Asset Management client remediation for 3 months

  • APRIM CONSULTANT - Junior Financial Advisor

    2008 - 2008 Project: the French Research Agency (Agence Nationale de la Recherche) has selected 400
    hundreds small and medium French companies for their innovative project.

    APRIM Consultant and Deloitte were mandated to analysis whether the project is financially sustainable or not.

    - Communication with companies and collection of financial documents
    - Participated to credit analysis
    - Participated to the financial advisory to the French Research Agency

Formations

  • Ecole De Management De Strasbourg

    Strasbourg maintenant

  • National University Of Ireland Galway (Galway)

    Galway 2007 - 2008 Financial Management

    Exchange Programm (Erasmus)

    Irish Economy, Enterprise Planning Project, International Marketing, Accounting, Corporate Finance,

  • EM Strasbourg Business School (Strasbourg)

    Strasbourg 2006 - 2010 FINANCE

    Master’s Degree, honorary degree on finance - Graduation Date: September 24th 2010 Thesis on the financial impact of subprime crisis on emerging markets
    Subjects: corporate finance, international financial system, portfolio management

