Helena FORTES

Mes compétences :
Risk management
Compliance
Credit risk
KYC
Entreprises
Exane SA
- Controle Risque Contrepartie
maintenant
Societe Generale New-York
- AML/Know Your Customer Analyst
2010 - 2011Conducted client enhanced due diligence, KYC analysis to ensure compliance with the USA Patriot Act (Section 312 and 326) and the 3rd EU Anti- Money Laundering (AML) Directive
Performed risk-based compliance assessments on domestic/foreign institutional clients (trusts, financial institutions, special Investment Vehicles, banks, personal investment companies and broker dealers) and individuals by assessing country risk, nature of the transaction, reputational profile, source of wealth/assets, line of business, political exposure
Complete Compliance EDD summaries (“KYC memos”) for Compliance approval
Trained front officers on the application of Compliance/AML
Societe Generale Paris
- AML/ Know Your Customer Analyst
PARIS2009 - 2010Conduct Enhanced Due Diligence analysis on clients according to the third European directive,
Complete Compliance EDD summaries (“KYC memos”) for Compliance approval,
Societe Generale Asset Management client remediation for 3 months
APRIM CONSULTANT
- Junior Financial Advisor
2008 - 2008Project: the French Research Agency (Agence Nationale de la Recherche) has selected 400
hundreds small and medium French companies for their innovative project.
APRIM Consultant and Deloitte were mandated to analysis whether the project is financially sustainable or not.
- Communication with companies and collection of financial documents
- Participated to credit analysis
- Participated to the financial advisory to the French Research Agency
Irish Economy, Enterprise Planning Project, International Marketing, Accounting, Corporate Finance,
EM Strasbourg Business School (Strasbourg)
Strasbourg2006 - 2010FINANCE
Master’s Degree, honorary degree on finance - Graduation Date: September 24th 2010 Thesis on the financial impact of subprime crisis on emerging markets
Subjects: corporate finance, international financial system, portfolio management