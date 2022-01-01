Retail
Héléna KRAËBER
Héléna KRAËBER
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BNP Paribas
- Stagiaire
Paris
2015 - 2015
Chronodrive
- Assistante expérience client
CROIX
2013 - maintenant
Habitat for Humanity - Liverpool
- Bénévole
2013 - 2013
Formations
IAE La Rochelle
La Rochelle
2013 - maintenant
Licence Droit Economie Gestion mention Gestion
ESC La Rochelle
La Rochelle
2012 - 2013
Préparation au Bachelor International
Réseau
Amélie JUIN
Antoine CHAUVELON
Bernard HEMMERT
Caroline TOUCHET
Cédric DUCOM
Eric JAUFRY
Sébastien PAPY