Héléna KRAËBER

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • BNP Paribas - Stagiaire

    Paris 2015 - 2015

  • Chronodrive - Assistante expérience client

    CROIX 2013 - maintenant

  • Habitat for Humanity - Liverpool - Bénévole

    2013 - 2013

Formations

  • IAE La Rochelle

    La Rochelle 2013 - maintenant Licence Droit Economie Gestion mention Gestion

  • ESC La Rochelle

    La Rochelle 2012 - 2013 Préparation au Bachelor International

