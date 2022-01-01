Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Helena SILVESTRE
Ajouter
Helena SILVESTRE
ROMANS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
mjcrobertmartin
- Restauration
1983 - 2006
je servais les repas puis travail
j'ai travaillé comme serveuse
et barmaide
mjcrobertmartin
- Chaufeurt
1983 - 2015
mjc robert martin
- Serveuse
1983 - 2006
j'ai été serveuse puis barmaid
Formations
S. D. College (Romans)
Romans
1983 - 1986
Réseau
Ludovik ROUX