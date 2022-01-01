Hélène ARAGON

-
NATAÏS
- Responsable Commercial Grand Export
Bézéril
2011 - maintenant
Nataïs is leader on the European popcorn market. For over 20 years, Natais has been specialized in growing and processing popcorn maize. Highly involved in sustainable development we guarantee traceability on our GMO-free organic and conventional corn selections.
Equipped with high-speed production lines, Natais is leader on the microwave popcorn market in Europe through private-labels and co-brandings. We are also very active outside Europe with our own brand Magic pop.
On the bulk corn sector, we offer great selections of popcorn maize in bags and big bags for the food and fun-food industries.
I am in charge of developing international sales and supporting our partners in their development. With constant support from the marketing and supply chain departments, I define the relevant areas to focus on, organize missions with Ubifrance and Chambers of Commerce, attend fairs and organize business trips. I work out suitable offers to match our partners' needs and requirements and I ensure constant and personal support in their business development.
My activity is also focused on growing a real network with other actors of this industry all over the world in order to contribute to strategic decisions on short and long-term orientations.
-
BERTRAND EXPORT - Sydney
- Acheteuse Export
2009 - 2011
- Développement CA sur le Pacifique
- gestion d'un portefeuille de clients existant sur les Iles françaises du Pacifique (Nouvelle Calédonie, Tahiti, Walli)
- cotations sur mesure selon les besoins des clients
- suivi et gestion de commandes et cheminement
- prospection
- Suivi de tout le processus achat – logistique – vente
- expédition en groupage ou conteneur complet en maritime ou aérien
- négociations fournisseurs et transitaires
- relance paiements
- entretien relation clients (réunions, accompagnement sur les salons, traductions, déjeuners et repas d’affaires…)
-
COGEX - gpe Benton
- Commerciale Export
2006 - 2009
- Développement CA
- gestion d'un portefeuille de clients existant sur l'Europe de l’Est, l’Afrique et les DOM TOM
- prospection
- suivi et gestion de commandes
- suivi des agents commerciaux implantés sur place
- Gestion du budget
- Relance paiement
- Conception supports PLV (prospectus, présentoirs, etc.)
- Mise en place de la politique commerciale adaptée à chaque client par zone
- Etude d'offres promotionnelles et personnalisées
-Organisation et présence sur salons professionnels
-déplacements professionnels
-
Laboratoires Mességué
- Stagiaire - assistante export
2005 - 2005
-
Earlham High School - Norwich - UK
- Lectrice - French Teaching assistant
2003 - 2004
-
OFFICE DU TOURISME - LECTOURE - GERS
- Réceptionniste
2002 - 2002