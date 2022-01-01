Menu

Hélène BASSARD

AVIGNON

Entreprises

  • ALPHA EUROP¨IMMOBILIER - NEGOCIATEUR IMMOBILIER

    2013 - maintenant

  • Caisse epargne pac - Gestionnaire de clientèle

    1988 - 2012

Formations

  • Icademie

    Aix En Provence 2012 - 2013 bachelor chargé d'affaires en immobilier

  • GRETA AVIGNON LUBERON

    Avignon 2010 - 2011 BTS BANQIUE OPTION MARCHE DES PARTICULIERS

