Hélène BEDMAR
Hélène BEDMAR
CERGY
Entreprises
Docapost DPS
- Responsable régionale relation client
2013 - maintenant
Centre d'appel
- Responsable production
2012 - 2014
REXEL
- RESPONSABLE RELATION CLIENTELE
Paris
2008 - 2012
Commission de régulation de l'énergie
- Responsable Service Information consommateur
Paris
2007 - 2007
FNAC EVEIL ET JEUX
- RESPONSABLE SERVICE RECOUVREMENT
IVRY SUR SEINE
2005 - 2007
Formations
Ecole Supérieure Des Affaires
Lille
1995 - 1999
