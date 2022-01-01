Menu

Helene BIGNON

VERN-SUR-SEICHE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Rennes

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SOMAINTEL NCI - Gestionnaire clients

    VERN-SUR-SEICHE 2015 - 2015

  • Un hair de naturel - Auto entrepreneur coiffure a domicile

    2010 - 2014

  • FLY - Hotesse de caisse polyvalente

    Mulhouse 2008 - 2010

  • Maison des sports - RENNES - Secretaire polyvalente

    2007 - 2008

  • Salon edwige maire st gregoire - Apprentie coiffeuse

    2003 - 2007

Formations

  • Chambre Des Metiers De St Malo CFA (Saint Jouan Des Guérêts)

    Saint Jouan Des Guérêts 2005 - 2007 BP coiffure option styliste visagiste

  • Faculté Des Métiers Ker-Lann

    Bruz 2003 - 2005 CAP coiffure

Réseau