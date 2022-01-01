Retail
Helene BIGNON
Helene BIGNON
VERN-SUR-SEICHE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SOMAINTEL NCI
- Gestionnaire clients
VERN-SUR-SEICHE
2015 - 2015
Un hair de naturel
- Auto entrepreneur coiffure a domicile
2010 - 2014
FLY
- Hotesse de caisse polyvalente
Mulhouse
2008 - 2010
Maison des sports - RENNES
- Secretaire polyvalente
2007 - 2008
Salon edwige maire st gregoire
- Apprentie coiffeuse
2003 - 2007
Formations
Chambre Des Metiers De St Malo CFA (Saint Jouan Des Guérêts)
Saint Jouan Des Guérêts
2005 - 2007
BP coiffure option styliste visagiste
Faculté Des Métiers Ker-Lann
Bruz
2003 - 2005
CAP coiffure
Réseau
Anfray JULIEN
Aurélie ANDRIEU
Aurélien GENOUEL
Carole GICQUEL
Madjid CHALAL
Olivia CUOMO
Pierot NICOLAS
Rémi ROUPIOZ
Rodolphe Yann DIOTEL