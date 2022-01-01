Retail
Hélène BOCHARD
Hélène BOCHARD
Toulouse
Entreprises
SMAT
- Chef de Projet
Toulouse
2013 - maintenant
Tisséo-smtc
- Responsable de Service
2007 - 2012
SYSTRA
- Ingénieur Sécurité
Paris
2006 - 2007
Ligne B du Métro de Toulouse
RATP
- Ingénieur - Adjoint Chef de Projet
Paris
2003 - 2006
Formations
Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées
Toulouse
maintenant
INSA TOULOUSE
Toulouse
1997 - 2002
Ingénieur
Réseau
Bertrand MONEGER
Chris HALLEY DES FONTAINES
Fernandez AMAURY
Frederic LOISY
Marie LANGLAIS
Olivier CLARIMON
Richard GABRY
Serge GUILLAUME
Vincent GEORJON