Menu

Hélène BOCHARD

Toulouse

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Toulouse

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SMAT - Chef de Projet

    Toulouse 2013 - maintenant

  • Tisséo-smtc - Responsable de Service

    2007 - 2012

  • SYSTRA - Ingénieur Sécurité

    Paris 2006 - 2007 Ligne B du Métro de Toulouse

  • RATP - Ingénieur - Adjoint Chef de Projet

    Paris 2003 - 2006

Formations

Réseau