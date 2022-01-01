Helene BONACORSI

I have been working since 1990 in the IT industry mainly in International Sales/Business Development for Large Enterprise for a Value Added Reseller (Computacenter).



I joined IBM in 2000 as EMEA Direct Activation Manager in the PC Division and ended up as Client Representative - Global Leader PC for AVENTIS.



I have been working for LENOVO in France(ex-IBM PC division)since the beginning in May 2005 mainly on very large International Accounts (CAC 40 companies).



My goals are obviously to leverage my International background (Fluent in English including negotiations/presentation skills, Very good German spoken and written. Skills in Spanish/italian mostly due to my origins)in any situation related to Sales/Business Development.



Mes compétences :

Informatique