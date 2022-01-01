Menu

Helene BONACORSI

I have been working since 1990 in the IT industry mainly in International Sales/Business Development for Large Enterprise for a Value Added Reseller (Computacenter).

I joined IBM in 2000 as EMEA Direct Activation Manager in the PC Division and ended up as Client Representative - Global Leader PC for AVENTIS.

I have been working for LENOVO in France(ex-IBM PC division)since the beginning in May 2005 mainly on very large International Accounts (CAC 40 companies).

My goals are obviously to leverage my International background (Fluent in English including negotiations/presentation skills, Very good German spoken and written. Skills in Spanish/italian mostly due to my origins)in any situation related to Sales/Business Development.

  • Lenovo - Inside Sales Manager - Global Accounts

    Courbevoie 2011 - maintenant

  • LENOVO - Global Account Executive

    Courbevoie 2005 - 2011

  • IBM - Public Sector - Global Account Manager PC - Integrated Accounts

    Bois-Colombes 2002 - 2005

  • IBM - Personal Computer Division - Sales Rep

    Bois-Colombes 2001 - 2002

  • IBM - Global Project Manager - International Customer Ops

    Bois-Colombes 2000 - 2001

  • COMPUTACENTER - International Business Development Manager

    Roissy-en-France 1990 - 2000

Formations

