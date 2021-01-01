Hélène FRANCESINI

Mes compétences :
Dynamic
Management
Strategic Management
Evénementiel
Professional
Gestion d'équipe
Formation
synchronized Swimming
Entreprises
Aquatique Club Agglomération Périgueux
- Creation and Coach of synchronized swimming club
2015 - maintenantCreation of synchronized swimming section within a existing swimming Club in Périgueux for 30 beginners swimmers.
Creation & definition for the structure: Number of swimmers /minimum level required /goals for each collective team and individual swimmers for the season / schedule trainings according to required efforts per age categorie and according to the different regulatory requirements (gymnastics) / implementation of communication mode wirh swimmers and parents.
Synchronized swimming trainings: Preparation of specific training according to the required performances ( progressive educative methods for the acquisition of technical mouvement and permament improvement during the swimmer carrier)/ Adaptation of content for specific swimmers / Progression to Ballet exercice.
Artistic creation: Annual theme Choice / Music Choice ( according to Theme) / ballet Choregraphy by team (appropriate to each theme and level) (5 creations in 2015/2016) / design swimming suits /
Carrefour
- Project Lead
Massy2014 - 2014Selected as CSC consultant, by CARREFOUR, to lead Warehouse Home Delivery solution.
by deploying an Microsoft AX dynamics solution
•Projet Management
Scope Definition
Planning Definition & Follow up
Weekly IT Committee contribution
Weekly Business committe contribution
•Tests phase
Integration tests and User Acceptance Tests with Microsoft AX solution/Biztalk and others external systems
Lead younger resources
•Cut Over & Go Live organisation
Prepare and execute Cut Over Tasks in Production
Support Go Live and post Go Live: defects follow up and resolution if required
Areva
- Stream Leader (MM, Stock modul)
Paris La Defense2013 - 2014Selected as CSC consultant, by AREVA, to design, implement and deploy a SAP solution (Merging Project) - Stream : MM/WM (Stock Lead)
•Build
Functional specification workshops: Material Extraction and conversion Program
Stock migration workshops: Definition of tools to be used ( tx Shuttle)
•Tests:
Integration tests and User Acceptance Tests
• Cut Over & Go Live:
Prepare and execute Cut Over Tasks in Production
Support Go Live: follow up and resolution of defects and evolution
Arkema
- Pilot Deployement Support
Colombes2013 - 2013CSC selected by Arkema to support during SAP Core Model implementation and Roll Out:
• Change Impact Assessment:
- Workshops Orga and Animation : Business Impact identification
- Action plan definition, implementation and tracking
• Training Coordination Training:
- Training doc redaction follow up
- Training Surveys proposal and reporting
• Go Live Support organization:
- Define coordination schedule for Local and Central suport Team
- Consolidation of defect workflow in production
- Definition and Monitoring of Key Business indicators
- Animation and Tracking Go live Committees
• Reporting
- Pilot project committee weekly report
- Monthly Pilot readiness dashboard
Computer Sciences Corporation
- Knowledge Transfer Responsible- Trainer (India)
2013 - 2013Selected as CSC Consultant for SAP Knowledge Transfer (KT) to Indian Support team
- Preparation of KT Materials
- Prepare KT Methodology, establish a Balance Theory/ Practice, prepare readiness tests
- Conduct and lead a KT
- Elaborate Feedback and evaluation post KT
ERDF
- Functional consultant
2012 - 2013Selected as CSC Consultant to be involved in Strategy Study for ERDF - Evolution of system
- Identification and analysis of possible scenarios and functional architecture
- Identification of technical components at risk "medium-term" (obsolescence, complexity of use, low evolution)
- Detailed analysis of the for / against / risks and opportunities of each business and technical scenarios
- Propose realization planning for each sceanrios
Coca-Cola Entreprise
- Functional Consultant EWM
ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2012 - 2012Selected as CSC consultant to be involved in SAP Core model implementation & Roll out (Logistics field) for Coca-Cola Entreprise
Support on WM / EWM Modul:
• Fit gap analysis-Core Model Vs Business local WM)
Plants Layout / Warehouse customizing (WM)
Knowledge transfert on WM Modul/ (3 consultants)
• Test Lead EWM:
Test Plan / Schedule / Reporting
Integration tests and User Acceptance Tests
• Training EWM
Manual traning creation - Training Data preparation
Key users trainings
CSC France
- Senior Consultant
maisons alfort2011 - 2015Evolution from junior functional consultant until projet Lead position on my last project
Ending my professionnal period in IT consulting, and looking for new challenges!
Coca-Cola Entreprise
- Functional Consultant
ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2011 - 2012Consultante SAP WM
Participation aux phases du projet : Implémentation du Core model et déploiement de la solution sur le site des Pennes Mirabeau sur le périmètre Logistique :
En charge du module WM,
•Analyse des écarts Core model VS Business local
Participation aux ateliers de recueil des besoins logistiques et d’analyse des écarts
Modélisation de la cartographie et paramétrage de l’entrepôt
•Tests
Réalisation des tests d’intégration
Accompagnement des utilisateurs lors de la recette
•Formation
Réalisation des supports de formation
Préparation des données de formation
Formation des Key Users
Coaching des Users
•Mise en production
Préparation pour la mise en production
Support post démarrage