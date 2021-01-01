Menu

Hélène FRANCESINI

LILLE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Dynamic
Management
Strategic Management
Evénementiel
Professional
Gestion d'équipe
Formation
synchronized Swimming

Entreprises

  • Aquatique Club Agglomération Périgueux - Creation and Coach of synchronized swimming club

    2015 - maintenant Creation of synchronized swimming section within a existing swimming Club in Périgueux for 30 beginners swimmers.
    Creation & definition for the structure: Number of swimmers /minimum level required /goals for each collective team and individual swimmers for the season / schedule trainings according to required efforts per age categorie and according to the different regulatory requirements (gymnastics) / implementation of communication mode wirh swimmers and parents.
    Synchronized swimming trainings: Preparation of specific training according to the required performances ( progressive educative methods for the acquisition of technical mouvement and permament improvement during the swimmer carrier)/ Adaptation of content for specific swimmers / Progression to Ballet exercice.
    Artistic creation: Annual theme Choice / Music Choice ( according to Theme) / ballet Choregraphy by team (appropriate to each theme and level) (5 creations in 2015/2016) / design swimming suits /

  • Carrefour - Project Lead

    Massy 2014 - 2014 Selected as CSC consultant, by CARREFOUR, to lead Warehouse Home Delivery solution.
    by deploying an Microsoft AX dynamics solution

    •Projet Management
    Scope Definition
    Planning Definition & Follow up
    Weekly IT Committee contribution
    Weekly Business committe contribution


    •Tests phase
    Integration tests and User Acceptance Tests with Microsoft AX solution/Biztalk and others external systems
    Lead younger resources

    •Cut Over & Go Live organisation
    Prepare and execute Cut Over Tasks in Production
    Support Go Live and post Go Live: defects follow up and resolution if required

  • Areva - Stream Leader (MM, Stock modul)

    Paris La Defense 2013 - 2014 Selected as CSC consultant, by AREVA, to design, implement and deploy a SAP solution (Merging Project) - Stream : MM/WM (Stock Lead)

    •Build

    Functional specification workshops: Material Extraction and conversion Program
    Stock migration workshops: Definition of tools to be used ( tx Shuttle)

    •Tests:
    Integration tests and User Acceptance Tests

    • Cut Over & Go Live:
    Prepare and execute Cut Over Tasks in Production
    Support Go Live: follow up and resolution of defects and evolution

  • Arkema - Pilot Deployement Support

    Colombes 2013 - 2013 CSC selected by Arkema to support during SAP Core Model implementation and Roll Out:

    • Change Impact Assessment:
    - Workshops Orga and Animation : Business Impact identification
    - Action plan definition, implementation and tracking

    • Training Coordination Training:
    - Training doc redaction follow up
    - Training Surveys proposal and reporting

    • Go Live Support organization:
    - Define coordination schedule for Local and Central suport Team
    - Consolidation of defect workflow in production
    - Definition and Monitoring of Key Business indicators
    - Animation and Tracking Go live Committees

    • Reporting
    - Pilot project committee weekly report
    - Monthly Pilot readiness dashboard

  • Computer Sciences Corporation - Knowledge Transfer Responsible- Trainer (India)

    2013 - 2013 Selected as CSC Consultant for SAP Knowledge Transfer (KT) to Indian Support team

    - Preparation of KT Materials
    - Prepare KT Methodology, establish a Balance Theory/ Practice, prepare readiness tests
    - Conduct and lead a KT
    - Elaborate Feedback and evaluation post KT

  • ERDF - Functional consultant

    2012 - 2013 Selected as CSC Consultant to be involved in Strategy Study for ERDF - Evolution of system

    - Identification and analysis of possible scenarios and functional architecture
    - Identification of technical components at risk "medium-term" (obsolescence, complexity of use, low evolution)
    - Detailed analysis of the for / against / risks and opportunities of each business and technical scenarios
    - Propose realization planning for each sceanrios

  • Coca-Cola Entreprise - Functional Consultant EWM

    ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2012 - 2012 Selected as CSC consultant to be involved in SAP Core model implementation & Roll out (Logistics field) for Coca-Cola Entreprise

    Support on WM / EWM Modul:

    • Fit gap analysis-Core Model Vs Business local WM)
    Plants Layout / Warehouse customizing (WM)
    Knowledge transfert on WM Modul/ (3 consultants)


    • Test Lead EWM:
    Test Plan / Schedule / Reporting
    Integration tests and User Acceptance Tests


    • Training EWM
    Manual traning creation - Training Data preparation
    Key users trainings

  • CSC France - Senior Consultant

    maisons alfort 2011 - 2015 Evolution from junior functional consultant until projet Lead position on my last project
    Ending my professionnal period in IT consulting, and looking for new challenges!

  • Coca-Cola Entreprise - Functional Consultant

    ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2011 - 2012 Consultante SAP WM

    Participation aux phases du projet : Implémentation du Core model et déploiement de la solution sur le site des Pennes Mirabeau sur le périmètre Logistique :

    En charge du module WM,

    •Analyse des écarts Core model VS Business local

    Participation aux ateliers de recueil des besoins logistiques et d’analyse des écarts
    Modélisation de la cartographie et paramétrage de l’entrepôt

    •Tests

    Réalisation des tests d’intégration
    Accompagnement des utilisateurs lors de la recette

    •Formation

    Réalisation des supports de formation
    Préparation des données de formation
    Formation des Key Users
    Coaching des Users

    •Mise en production

    Préparation pour la mise en production
    Support post démarrage

  • Finance active - Assitante Marketing Evènementiel

    2010 - 2010

