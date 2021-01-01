Henri-Pierre HENRI-PIERRE PELLEGRIN (PELLEGRIN)

Autre | 2015 - maintenantComposer for Games & Television
- Linear & Interactive Music (Using Wwise or FMOD)
- Works with Live Full Orchestra or all kinds of musicians (Duduk, Ehru, Guitars, Drums, etc..)
- Budget Music with Live guitar, bass, voice, pianos + Synthesizer or Virtual instruments)
- Sound, Mix & Mastering Engineer.
Sound Designer for Games. (off site & on site)
Streets of Rage 4, The Architect Paris, Werewolf The Apocalypse Earthblood,
Styx Shards of Darkness, Regalia of Men & Monarchs
Styx Master of Shadows, Tour de France 2014, Amour Sucré, Trackmania, Aarklash Legacy,...
TV Credits :
1 Jour 1 Question.
more infos : http://www.hpisound.com
Game Audio Factory
- Audio Producer
2009 - 2015Music and Sound Design for Games
(Nintendo DS, iphone, Wii, etc..)