Henri-Pierre HENRI-PIERRE PELLEGRIN (PELLEGRIN)

  • H-Pi Sound
  • Composer / Sound Designer

SARTROUVILLE

En résumé

Compositeur et Sound Designer, spécialisé dans le jeu vidéo depuis 2003

Mes compétences :
Design sonore
Composition musicale

https://www.hpisound.com/

Entreprises

  • H-Pi Sound - Composer / Sound Designer

    Autre | 2015 - maintenant Composer for Games & Television
    - Linear & Interactive Music (Using Wwise or FMOD)
    - Works with Live Full Orchestra or all kinds of musicians (Duduk, Ehru, Guitars, Drums, etc..)
    - Budget Music with Live guitar, bass, voice, pianos + Synthesizer or Virtual instruments)
    - Sound, Mix & Mastering Engineer.

    Sound Designer for Games. (off site & on site)

    Streets of Rage 4, The Architect Paris, Werewolf The Apocalypse Earthblood,
    Styx Shards of Darkness, Regalia of Men & Monarchs
    Styx Master of Shadows, Tour de France 2014, Amour Sucré, Trackmania, Aarklash Legacy,...

    TV Credits :
    1 Jour 1 Question.

    more infos : http://www.hpisound.com

  • Game Audio Factory - Audio Producer

    2009 - 2015 Music and Sound Design for Games
    (Nintendo DS, iphone, Wii, etc..)

    http://www.gameaudiofactory.com
    http://www.hpisound.com

  • Gameloft - Sound Designer / Composer

    PARIS 2005 - 2009 Lead Sound Designer / Composer
    (XBLA, Wii, PSNetwork, DS, PC, iPhone/iPod, Mobile)

    Studio de d'Aurillac (juillet 2005 --> Mars 2008)
    Studio de Paris (Avril 2008 --> Janvier 2009)

    Références : Bubble Bash, Lumines, Brain Challenge, Pinball Mistery Mansion, Splinter Cell Double Agent,...

  • NADEO - Sound Designer / Composer

    2003 - 2003 Sound Design + Musique pour Virtual Skipper 3 et Trackmania (jeux PC)

Formations

  • Université Valenciennes (Valenciennes)

    Valenciennes 2000 - 2003 Master Ingénierie des Systèmes Images et Son / Média Interactif

  • IUT Jean Monnet (Saint Etienne)

    Saint Etienne 1998 - 2000 Techniques Instrumentales

  • Lycée Claude Fauriel

    St Etienne 1995 - 1998 Scientifique option Physique Chimie

