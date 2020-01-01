Menu

Hervé BADON

CHALON-SUR-SAÔNE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Abc com SFR Business - Technico-commercial

    2016 - 2018

  • AMG Informatique 71 - Technico-commercial

    2013 - 2015

  • ARCOM BFC - Technico-commercial Domotique GTB

    2012 - 2013

  • Hervé BADON Domotique - Consultant Domotique

    2011 - 2011

  • ABC COM - SFR Business Team - Responsable Commercial Telecoms

    2004 - 2010

  • INDIGO DEVELOPPEMENT - Responsable Commercial Informatique

    2001 - 2004

  • AXIEL - Technico-commercial Informatique

    1999 - 2001

  • PEP BUREAUTIQUE - Responsable Technique Informatique

    1996 - 1999

  • THOMAINFOR - Technicien de maintenance Electronique et Informatique

    1989 - 1996

  • Mu-SYSTEMES - Responsable projet Informatique Industrielle

    1988 - 1989

Formations

Réseau