Abc com SFR Business
- Technico-commercial
2016 - 2018
AMG Informatique 71
- Technico-commercial
2013 - 2015
ARCOM BFC
- Technico-commercial Domotique GTB
2012 - 2013
Hervé BADON Domotique
- Consultant Domotique
2011 - 2011
ABC COM - SFR Business Team
- Responsable Commercial Telecoms
2004 - 2010
INDIGO DEVELOPPEMENT
- Responsable Commercial Informatique
2001 - 2004
AXIEL
- Technico-commercial Informatique
1999 - 2001
PEP BUREAUTIQUE
- Responsable Technique Informatique
1996 - 1999
THOMAINFOR
- Technicien de maintenance Electronique et Informatique
1989 - 1996
Mu-SYSTEMES
- Responsable projet Informatique Industrielle
1988 - 1989