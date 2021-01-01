Retail
Herve DUMONT
Herve DUMONT
MONTPELLIER
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Java
C++
Entreprises
Hewlett-Packard - HP Exstream
- R&D Manager
2006 - maintenant
Ip-label
- Directeur technique
La-Garenne-Colombes
2000 - 2004
Capgemini
- Chef de Projet
SURESNES
1998 - 2000
Ausy
- Ingénieur Etude Développement
Sèvres Cedex
1993 - 1998
Formations
Université Paris XI Paris Sud
Orsay
1990 - 1991
DESS Système & Communication Homme Machine
Réseau
Altimir PERRODY
Baptiste LE COZ
Frédéric BLANCHET
Lionel BURGARD
Philippe CHAUNIER