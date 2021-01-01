Menu

Herve DUMONT

MONTPELLIER

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Java
C++

Entreprises

  • Hewlett-Packard - HP Exstream - R&D Manager

    2006 - maintenant

  • Ip-label - Directeur technique

    La-Garenne-Colombes 2000 - 2004

  • Capgemini - Chef de Projet

    SURESNES 1998 - 2000

  • Ausy - Ingénieur Etude Développement

    Sèvres Cedex 1993 - 1998

Formations

Réseau