Hicham LAFHIEL
Hicham LAFHIEL
Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Air Liquide
- Account Receivables Specialist
Paris
2016 - maintenant
AdCollect
- Consultant
2013 - 2016
M6 Publicité
- Responsable Credit Clients
Neuilly Sur Seine
2001 - 2012
AdLink Hi Media
- Credit Manager
1999 - 2001
Formations
Université Montpellier 1
Montpellier
1994 - 1998
Master Gestion
Abal KANOUTE
Bastien LANSON
Carine GROZ
Marc DE SAQUI DE SANNES
Mikaël POSNIC
Pascal EANG
Pierre-Yves ROMAN
Samantha CARREGA
Valérie DRÉCOURT
Yann BELLANGER