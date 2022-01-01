Menu

Hicham LAMNIAI

Paris

Pre Sales
Project Management
Telecommunication

  • Meditel - Telecom Solution Manager - B2B - BUE

    Paris 2008 - maintenant Management of team of pre-sales engineer
    • Responsible as the chief technical architect, transferring customers’ requirements into a solution based on Méditel products, solutions and services. Owns technical design from concept to subsequent implementation.
    • Maintain a high degree of technical knowledge of all Méditel Services’ products, solutions and services particularly for large and complex customer requirements.
    • Actively participate in the tendering process and development of proposals in line with customer needs.
    • Provide skilled presentations to prospective strategic customers on the technical solutions and services offered by Méditel.
    • Develop multi-level and multi-functional relationships to drive solutions that are innovative and provide value / benefit relative to the customer’s respective business needs; deepen and widen relationships with a longer term focus.
    • Look to identify and manage third parties that add value to proposed solutions.
    • Responsible for pre-project activities including signed agreements, project set-up.
    • Coordinate resources, such as staffing, support by other branches, and sub consultants to meet the project objectives, schedule and budget.
    • Ensure that the project is executed in a technically sound, effective, and cost-efficient manner.
    • Insures a good level of interface with the rest of the organization

  • Alcatel-Lucent - Technical Account Manager pour Maroc Telecom

    Paris 2006 - 2008 • Management of team of engineers and technical staff
    • Assure the elaboration of technical specifications and design of the requested solution.
    • Assures technical assistance and support towards the field operations department providing technical advice/guidance where needed.
    • Have overall accountability for the Services provided to Maroc Telecom operator (NSS Network, Blackberry Platform, OMC)
    • The Customer’s primary point of contact within Alcatel-lucent, for all Service related issues.
    • Manage the plan using the negotiated resources.
    • Responsible for delivering the agreed outcomes required from the project.
    • Manage the relationship with internal and where applicable external customers to manage any changes to requirements
    • Ensure acceptance of project deliverables by customer
    • Control performance to meet the deliverables according to the schedule.
    • Ensure the team owns the goals of the project and they are willing to extend themselves to meet the goals.
    • Manage Customer Service Improvement plans in order to increase Customer Satisfaction.
    • Assist in Contract negotiation in parallel with Key Account Manager and Program Manager.

  • Alcatel Lucent - Consultant Core Network

    Paris 2003 - 2006 • Core Network Expert (NGN and legacy network) Working in international environment North America , Asia , Africa
    • Planning and optimizing as well as operating and maintaining of Core Network elements
    • Ensure core network capacity availability in order to support traffic growth and new services demand
    • Commissioning and troubleshooting of all costumer problem and product or service implementation.
    • Give a detailed network audit to establish an accurate picture of the network. (Audit data is then GPRS and NGN deployment and optimization
    • Reporting issue and onsite training and support

  • Alcatel Lucent - Ingénieur développement et intégration de solution Telecom

    Paris 2000 - 2003 • Analyze A1340 /A1330 Project requirements , create Test Plan and Test Report
    • Provide support during User Acceptance Tests (UAT)
    • Develop expertise on HP-UX and A1340 application and related tools (J2EE, Delphi, Perl script, Database ...)
    • Use defect tracking system and follow defect life cycle
    • Design and implement functional/integration/regression/performance/load testing
    • Implementing best practices to ensure the integrity and quality of the services and developed applications.

