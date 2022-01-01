Hicham LAMNIAI

Mes compétences :
Pre Sales
Project Management
Telecommunication
Entreprises
Meditel
- Telecom Solution Manager - B2B - BUE
Paris2008 - maintenantManagement of team of pre-sales engineer
• Responsible as the chief technical architect, transferring customers’ requirements into a solution based on Méditel products, solutions and services. Owns technical design from concept to subsequent implementation.
• Maintain a high degree of technical knowledge of all Méditel Services’ products, solutions and services particularly for large and complex customer requirements.
• Actively participate in the tendering process and development of proposals in line with customer needs.
• Provide skilled presentations to prospective strategic customers on the technical solutions and services offered by Méditel.
• Develop multi-level and multi-functional relationships to drive solutions that are innovative and provide value / benefit relative to the customer’s respective business needs; deepen and widen relationships with a longer term focus.
• Look to identify and manage third parties that add value to proposed solutions.
• Responsible for pre-project activities including signed agreements, project set-up.
• Coordinate resources, such as staffing, support by other branches, and sub consultants to meet the project objectives, schedule and budget.
• Ensure that the project is executed in a technically sound, effective, and cost-efficient manner.
• Insures a good level of interface with the rest of the organization
Alcatel-Lucent
- Technical Account Manager pour Maroc Telecom
Paris2006 - 2008• Management of team of engineers and technical staff
• Assure the elaboration of technical specifications and design of the requested solution.
• Assures technical assistance and support towards the field operations department providing technical advice/guidance where needed.
• Have overall accountability for the Services provided to Maroc Telecom operator (NSS Network, Blackberry Platform, OMC)
• The Customer’s primary point of contact within Alcatel-lucent, for all Service related issues.
• Manage the plan using the negotiated resources.
• Responsible for delivering the agreed outcomes required from the project.
• Manage the relationship with internal and where applicable external customers to manage any changes to requirements
• Ensure acceptance of project deliverables by customer
• Control performance to meet the deliverables according to the schedule.
• Ensure the team owns the goals of the project and they are willing to extend themselves to meet the goals.
• Manage Customer Service Improvement plans in order to increase Customer Satisfaction.
• Assist in Contract negotiation in parallel with Key Account Manager and Program Manager.
Alcatel Lucent
- Consultant Core Network
Paris2003 - 2006• Core Network Expert (NGN and legacy network) Working in international environment North America , Asia , Africa
• Planning and optimizing as well as operating and maintaining of Core Network elements
• Ensure core network capacity availability in order to support traffic growth and new services demand
• Commissioning and troubleshooting of all costumer problem and product or service implementation.
• Give a detailed network audit to establish an accurate picture of the network. (Audit data is then GPRS and NGN deployment and optimization
• Reporting issue and onsite training and support
Alcatel Lucent
- Ingénieur développement et intégration de solution Telecom
Paris2000 - 2003• Analyze A1340 /A1330 Project requirements , create Test Plan and Test Report
• Provide support during User Acceptance Tests (UAT)
• Develop expertise on HP-UX and A1340 application and related tools (J2EE, Delphi, Perl script, Database ...)
• Use defect tracking system and follow defect life cycle
• Design and implement functional/integration/regression/performance/load testing
• Implementing best practices to ensure the integrity and quality of the services and developed applications.