Hicham MEDKOURI

Mes compétences :
Java
Interest Rate Derivatives
Fixed Income
design and development of systems and applications
Spring Framework
Risk Management
Java Native Interface (JNI)
Futures Operations
Apache Maven
Entreprises
Medkouri
- Devellopeur
maintenant
Acuo Ltd
- Technical Lead
2016 - maintenantTechnical Lead at ACUO Financial Solutions
IT Consultancy
- Owner
2015 - maintenantSenior Software Developer - Contractor at RBC Capital Markets
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Vice President
Paris2010 - 2015Working as applications developer lead on a Fixed Income pricing application.
Barclays Capital
- Senior Java Developer & Contractor
PARIS2010 - 2010Short stay in Fixed Income TOPL team, main project cancelled.