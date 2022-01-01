Menu

Hicham MEDKOURI

LONDON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Java
Interest Rate Derivatives
Fixed Income
design and development of systems and applications
Spring Framework
Risk Management
Java Native Interface (JNI)
Futures Operations
Apache Maven

Entreprises

  • Medkouri - Devellopeur

    maintenant

  • Acuo Ltd - Technical Lead

    2016 - maintenant Technical Lead at ACUO Financial Solutions

  • IT Consultancy - Owner

    2015 - maintenant Senior Software Developer - Contractor at RBC Capital Markets

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Vice President

    Paris 2010 - 2015 Working as applications developer lead on a Fixed Income pricing application.

  • Barclays Capital - Senior Java Developer & Contractor

    PARIS 2010 - 2010 Short stay in Fixed Income TOPL team, main project cancelled.

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Senior Java Developer

    Paris 2009 - 2010 eTrading - Rates Technology

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Senior Business Developer

    Paris 2005 - 2009 Futures & Options eXtraTrade Build

  • Dimension - Java Developer & Contractor

    Paris 2005 - 2005 May 2005 - July 2005 (3 months)
    Project: Central Control Unit for R3 Phase 2

  • TalkTalk Direct Ltd - Java Developer & Contractor

    2005 - 2005

  • Bull - Java Developer & Contractor

    Les Clayes-sous-Bois 2004 - 2004

  • Bull - Java Developer & Contractor

    Les Clayes-sous-Bois 2003 - 2004

  • BNP Paribas - Java Developer & Contractor

    Paris 2002 - 2003

  • Cosmosbay - Junior Java Developer

    1999 - 2001

Formations

  • Birkbeck, University Of London (Londres)

    Londres 2007 - 2009 Master of Science

    MSc Finance & Commodities

  • INSA De Lyon

    Villeurbanne 1994 - 1999 Ingénieur Genie Productique

    Ingénieur Genie Productique


    hicham.medkouri@gmail.com

