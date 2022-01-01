Delphine COUSIN / PRIN

Menu

  • Boiron - IT Project manager (data analysis & financial support team)

    Sainte-Foy-lès-Lyon 2015 - maintenant In charge of IT projects and support for buyers, industrial controllers, providers account (main tools: ERP & BI.)

  • Boiron - IT Project Manager (ERP)

    Sainte-Foy-lès-Lyon 2010 - 2015 Belong to the project team for the new ERP set up
    with a specific role on
    -> interfaces with other IS applications (technical data, inventory...)
    -> specifications of new module for industrial management controllers

  • Boiron - IT Project manager (java/.net)

    Sainte-Foy-lès-Lyon 2009 - 2015 Project leader from Production, Administration & Research department
    Responsible of some specific applications (Supply Chain)

  • SQLI , in delivering sanofi pasteur - IT Project leader

    2006 - 2009

  • SQLI - IT Project Manager

    Levallois-Perret 2003 - 2006

  • SQLI - Software engineer

    Levallois-Perret 2001 - 2003

