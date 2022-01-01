Hicham MOUMKINE

-
Bureau Veritas
- Naval architect
Puteaux
2013 - maintenant
Hydrodynamic and mooring systems
-
Bureau Veritas China (Shanghai)
- Naval architect
2011 - 2013
Intact and damage stability plan approval engineer
-
Joseph Paris (via Sophia conseil)
- Mechanical engineer
2011 - 2011
Design of portable pipelay system
-
Bhaya cruises
- Technical supervisor (Vietnam)
2010 - 2011
-
FMC Technologies
- Mechanical engineer (Trainee)
SENS
2010 - 2010
Design of swell simulator
ATOL project: Articulated tandem offshore loader between FLNG & LNGC
-
FAURECIA
- Mechanical engineer (Trainee)
2008 - 2009
Thermoplastic injection tooling systems