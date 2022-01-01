Menu

Hicham RAHHAOUI

TOULOUSE

En résumé

Success depends on perseverance, adaptability to each new situation and patience. the more our understanding of new technologies increases, the more we become efficient on site during deployment or problem resolution.

My objective is to deploy and maintain mission critical infrastructures, most of time heterogenious and complex where no downtime is eligible, which really makes my job very exciting

My commitment to excellence that puts the bar still very high makes me dedicated to broaden the scope of new experiences in IT like: System, Storage, Virtualization and networks

GESTION DE RESSOURCES INFORMATIQUES :

- Exploiter, superviser et garantir la continuité de service des réseaux informatiques de l’entreprise,
- Surveiller les réseaux, traiter les incidents et gérer l'exploitation sur incident,
- Assister, conseiller les utilisateurs et assurer le support technique,
- Administrer les infrastructures des services réseaux,
- Rechercher et évaluer des solutions techniques incluant la sécurité,
- Proposer des scénarios d'évolution.

TECHNOLOGIES, OUTILS & PRTOCOLES :

- Windows 2003/2008 - Active Directory
- ACL, GPO, IPsec, Certificats, Pare-feu (NetasQ, ISA, Forefront, Pfsense)
- VMWARE ESXI/Vsphere
- Exchange 2003-2007-2010
- Vlan , Routage (CISCO)
- SNMP Wireshark Nagios
- Linux CentOS 6 & Debian

  • CNRS - UMR**** - Administrateur Systèmes & Réseaux - Responsable Service Informatique

    2015 - maintenant

  • Orange Business Services IT&L@bs - Technicien Service Client Réseaux d'entreprises

    2014 - 2014 - Supervision Proactive des réseaux clients : ouverture d’incidents sur alertes, traitement du dysfonctionnement

    - Traitement des dossiers clients : établir le diagnostic, information vers le client sur le suivi du dossier

    - Piloter des interventions chez le client ou sur la boucle locale, soutien technique auprès des techniciens d’interventions

    - Assistance technique et conseil auprès du client

    - Veiller à la pertinence et à la qualité des informations fournies au client, veiller au délai contractuel de rétablissement souscrit par le client

    Environnement technique :

    Connaissance des offres BVPN
    Connaissance des architectures XDSL , Haut débit (fibre) Frame Relay, local Ethernet, NUMERIS… et des outils de test associés
    Outils de supervision et de statistiques (trafics, charge…)
    Outils de test de la Boucle locale
    Diagnostique sur Routeurs CISCO, ONEACCESS, BINTEC
    Diagnostique sur Commutateurs NORTEL Baystack

  • Préfecture Haute-Garonne - Toulouse - Technicien supervision réseau : Projet NAGIOS

    2013 - 2014 Proposition aux décideurs une solution de supervision Réseau NAGIOS 4
    Réalisation d’une maquette Virtuelle sous PROXMOX
    Test de supervision NAGIOS 4
    Mise en production de la solution retenue FAN : Installation, Configuration, déploiement
    Supervision Serveurs & Services : SAN HP P2000 , BLADE DELL m1000e ...
    Réalisation de la documentation

  • AFPA - Technicien Supérieur Gestionnaire Exploitant de Rressources Informatiques

    Montreuil 2013 - 2014 formation professionnelle

  • BT Global Services - Technicien réseaux et Télécom

    Puteaux 2008 - 2011 Grand public et MPLS - Projet SFR
    Relation clientèle, conseiller et assister techniquement l'utilisateur,
    Appliquer une procédure de test aux différents stades de l'intervention, Test de position des équipements des abonnés (Internet, téléphonie et TV),
    Vérification des normes d'installation desserte interne client (Prises, arrivée FT,
    Filtres, Alarme…)
    Utilisation des outils de test (Aurora Presto, traceur),
    Test des flux sur le répartiteur ou NRA avec un technicien France Télécom (Expertise).
    Câblage DSLAM Huawei outdoor
    Saisir des comptes rendu (CR) pour assurer la suite des processus d'interventions
    MPLS Configuration de Routeurs : CISCO, Huwawei…

  • STUDEC - Technicien d'exploitation Réseau et Système

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2007 - 2007 Administration système Microsoft ACTVE DIRECTORY, GPO
    Proposition aux décideurs une solution des mises à jour Microsoft
    WSUS : Installation, Configuration, Tests de déploiement et mise en production
    Configuration Pare-feu Arkoon
    Maintenance Sur serveur et poste de travail
    Assistance aux Utilisateurs. Télémaintenance

  • FIDURAGEST - Technicien en informatique de gestion

    1996 - 2001

  • AFPA

    Istres 2012 - 2012 Parcours Académique CISCO

    CCNA1 Network Fundamentals - CCNA2 Routing Protocols and concepts

  • AFPA

    Istres 2011 - 2012 BTS

  • AFPA

    Labege 2006 - 2007 BAC PRO

