Hicham RAHHAOUI

Success depends on perseverance, adaptability to each new situation and patience. the more our understanding of new technologies increases, the more we become efficient on site during deployment or problem resolution.



My objective is to deploy and maintain mission critical infrastructures, most of time heterogenious and complex where no downtime is eligible, which really makes my job very exciting



My commitment to excellence that puts the bar still very high makes me dedicated to broaden the scope of new experiences in IT like: System, Storage, Virtualization and networks



*****************************************************************************************************************



GESTION DE RESSOURCES INFORMATIQUES :



- Exploiter, superviser et garantir la continuité de service des réseaux informatiques de l’entreprise,

- Surveiller les réseaux, traiter les incidents et gérer l'exploitation sur incident,

- Assister, conseiller les utilisateurs et assurer le support technique,

- Administrer les infrastructures des services réseaux,

- Rechercher et évaluer des solutions techniques incluant la sécurité,

- Proposer des scénarios d'évolution.



TECHNOLOGIES, OUTILS & PRTOCOLES :



- Windows 2003/2008 - Active Directory

- ACL, GPO, IPsec, Certificats, Pare-feu (NetasQ, ISA, Forefront, Pfsense)

- VMWARE ESXI/Vsphere

- Exchange 2003-2007-2010

- Vlan , Routage (CISCO)

- SNMP Wireshark Nagios

- Linux CentOS 6 & Debian



Mes compétences :

PFsense server

Forefront TMG 2010

Windows 2003/2008 Serveur

EXCHANGE 2003-2007-2010

ISA server

Active Directory 2003/2008

SNMP, Wireshark, Nagios

CCNA1 & CCNA2

Sécurité : ACL, GPO, IPsec

TCP/IP

Sauvegarde : RAID, DFS

Pare feu NetasQ

VMware ESXi 4.1

Administration Système Microsoft

Administration Système Linux