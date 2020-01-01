Hicham RAJI

Opérationnel, pragmatique, dynamique, ayant exercé sur l'ensemble des aspects metiers liées a la fibre optique et telecom, ayant une forte culture "terrain" et "business Partner"(apporteur de solutions).



Fort de compétences en relations sociales, ayant toujours souhaité tenir un poste impliquant où au-delà des réflexions que l'on peut mener, on "fait" également, et on ne se contente pas seulement de "faire faire".



Forte capacité d'adaptation acquise notamment grâce aux nombreux secteurs que j'ai pu connaître, ayant évolué dans des environnements complexes (multi sites, multi culturels, internationaux), j'ai une certaine fierté à entendre la satisfaction de mes clients.





Operational, pragmatic, dynamic, having worked on all aspects related trades to the optical fiber and telecom, with a strong culture "know to work in live" and "business partner" (provider of solutions).



Strong social skills, having always wanted to hold a position involving beyond where reflections that can lead "we do" also, and not only just "make to do".



Strong adaptability gained thanks to the many areas that I have known, have evolved in complex environments (multi-site, multi-cultural, international), I hear a certain pride in the satisfaction of my clients.



Mes compétences :

Réseaux informatiques & sécurité

Sourcing international

Formateur

Fibres optiques

Reflectometrie

Fibre optique

Sourcing

Buyer

Soudure

Informatique

Télécommunications