Hicham RAJI

MARNE LA VALLEE

En résumé

Opérationnel, pragmatique, dynamique, ayant exercé sur l'ensemble des aspects metiers liées a la fibre optique et telecom, ayant une forte culture "terrain" et "business Partner"(apporteur de solutions).

Fort de compétences en relations sociales, ayant toujours souhaité tenir un poste impliquant où au-delà des réflexions que l'on peut mener, on "fait" également, et on ne se contente pas seulement de "faire faire".

Forte capacité d'adaptation acquise notamment grâce aux nombreux secteurs que j'ai pu connaître, ayant évolué dans des environnements complexes (multi sites, multi culturels, internationaux), j'ai une certaine fierté à entendre la satisfaction de mes clients.


Operational, pragmatic, dynamic, having worked on all aspects related trades to the optical fiber and telecom, with a strong culture "know to work in live" and "business partner" (provider of solutions).

Strong social skills, having always wanted to hold a position involving beyond where reflections that can lead "we do" also, and not only just "make to do".

Strong adaptability gained thanks to the many areas that I have known, have evolved in complex environments (multi-site, multi-cultural, international), I hear a certain pride in the satisfaction of my clients.

Mes compétences :
Réseaux informatiques & sécurité
Sourcing international
Formateur
Fibres optiques
Reflectometrie
Fibre optique
Sourcing
Buyer
Soudure
Informatique
Télécommunications

Entreprises

  • TR services

    MARNE LA VALLEE maintenant

  • ARTHD - Gerant

    2018 - maintenant pour en savoir plus www.arthd.fr

  • International Networks - Consultant et formateur international Afrique et Asie.

    2015 - maintenant Conseil et formation sur les infrastructures de télécommunication et réseaux a l'international ,
    déploiement des réseaux GSM , fibre optique et expertises.

  • FREE infrastructure - Responsable Pole formation Free Infrastructure / recherche et developpement

    2011 - 2015 Chargé du pole formation pratique/
    - Formations techniciens .
    -Création de divers supports de formations.
    -Formation des techniciens SAV dépannages.
    -Formation des techniciens mesures réflectrometriques.
    -Formation des techniciens Audit de travaux des prestataires , sur les différentes typologies opérateurs ( environ 350 techniciens).
    -Suivi des interventions et évaluations des compétences techniques en continu.
    -Création de divers process techniques.

    Prestataires
    -Elaboration des supports de formations.
    -Formation des prestataires sur les modes opératoires et matériels utilisés

    Responsable du recrutement des futurs techniciens Audit et SAV de FREE INFRA ( environ 60 techniciens).

    Responsable de l’achat des équipements, et du petits consommables pour les techniciens :
    -Consommables divers, outillages standards, EPI, réflectomètres, soudeuses, VFL….

    Sourcing Asie : achat de divers matériaux spécifiques et outillages.

  • Pluritelcom reseaux / data connect - Co-fondateur et Directeur technique

    2007 - 2010 Directeur technique
    Directeur des achats à l’international
    Formation technique
    Gestion du service après vente

    Directeur technique : Organisation et suivi de tous les chantiers sur divers opérateurs.
    Directeur des achats : Négociation et achats de divers produits manufacturés en provenance d’Asie ou d’Europe de l’Est.
    Responsable formation : Assurant la formation des métiers en Télécommunication et Réseaux informatique spécialisé en fibre optique ( environ 60 techniciens par an ) :
    - Mesures optique et réalisation du dossier de mesure finale
    - Préparation de divers câbles à fibre optique sur NRO ou en chambre
    - Fusion des fibres optique en cassettes
    - Raccordement de divers connecteurs à froid ou à chaud par polissage
    SAV : assurant l’entretien et la réparation des soudeuses à fibre optique, gestion des devis et bon de commande.

  • SERTELCOM - Superviseur / Chef de chantier

    2003 - 2006 Responsable du pôle fibre optique et informatique, assurant la coordination et la formation technique de 10 techniciens et agents de maitrise
    Superviseur sur site à l’international pour le compte de la société ETRALI filiale de France Telecom
    - Construction de POP – NRO.
    - Câblage de baies de transmission analogique et numérique :
    POP New- York, Chicago, Hong- Kong, Madrid, Zurich, Milan, Luxembourg, Lisbonne, Bruxelles, Amsterdam, Francfort, Munich, Londres et Genève.
    Superviseur sur le raccordement des bases aériennes militaires sur le territoire français pour le compte de la société SAGEM et ALCATEL.
    - Câblage de divers liaisons inter bâtiment en fibre optique et informatique.
    Responsable déploiement et raccordement sur site ADP ( aéroport de Paris et Air France) pour le compte de la société Telecom Réseaux Service ( TR Service ).
    - Câblage de divers liaisons inter bâtiment en fibre optique, informatique et rocades téléphoniques.
    Raccordement sur divers chantiers tel que La Banque de France, MBDA Missile Systems, EADS ainsi que divers ministères et administrations.

  • Pluritelcom - Chef de chantier

    2001 - 2002 Responsable des travaux sur les réseaux COLT Télécommunication.
    Responsable des travaux sur le déploiement Alcatel Dunkerque- Paris, Tour –Paris.

  • Mic data - Chef de chantier

    2000 - 2000 Chef de chantier Réseaux Fibre Optique sur le déploiement du réseau COLT Télécommunication.

  • FONTELEC - Technicien informatique et fibre opttique

    1998 - 1999 Technicien en raccordement informatique et fibre optique.

  • Service militaire 516e Regiment du train TOUL54 - Marechal des Logis / Sergent

    1997 - 1997 Sous Officier Maréchal Des Logis

  • SERTE - Technicien autonome

    1996 - 1996 Agissant en tant qu’installateur de systèmes informatique VIGIK – Centre de tri La Poste.

Formations

