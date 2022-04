I work on quality and security management systems (ISO 9001, ISO 27001) and as an internal consultant in Client Service Direction at Morocco Telecom. I also have a good experience in automation projects (iMacros, VBa and Java). I'm a Certified Oracle Java SE Programmer 6 with a score of 90%.





Mes compétences :

Norme ISO 9001

Norme ISO 27001

iMacros

Java (OCJP6), score : 90%.

Web Developpement

Wordpress

VBA