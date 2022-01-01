Hicham WAKACH

Mes compétences :
Compliance
Contrôle de gestion
Gestion financière
Contrôle Interne
Audit
Risk Management
SOX
Entreprises
SIEMENS
- Regional Compliance Officer
Saint-Denismaintenant•Implémentation du Compliance Control Framework: Un programme de 104 points de contrôles concernant les différents cycles de l’activité (opérationnels et fonctionnels)
•Mise en place de la matrice de contrôle du cycle comptabilité-trésorerie dans le cadre de l’implémentation de l’Internal Control System conformément à la section 404 du Sarbanes Oxley Act
•Garant du respect des procédures et guidelines de la maison mère à travers la réalisation d’audits et de contrôles périodiques
•Membre du comité des risques: Définition, suivi, mise en œuvre des plans d’actions et de règles de conduite contribuant à un environnement interne cohérent et favorable à la gestion des risques
•Mise en place de l’Enterprise Risk Management: mise en place et actualisation de la cartographie des risques et opportunités
•Réalisation de reportings réguliers aux différentes entités de la maison mère
•Animation de cycles de formation en interne en matière de conformité
•Pilotage et supervision de l’implémentation des ’’control requirements’’ de la maison mère au niveau de la filiale: SPOT (Siemens Plant Operations Tahaddart)
•Membre de l’équipe projet pour l’implémentation du PCMB (Policy and Control Master Book) : nouveau référentiel de control interne de Siemens intégrant l’ensemble des contrôles SOX, Compliance, business related controls…
•Réalisation de Due Diligence des Business Partners préalablement à l’entrée en relation contractuelle
•Participation aux missions d‘investigations menées par la maison mère en cas de fraude ou de violations du Business Conduct Guidelines
•Participation à des missions d’audit à l'international en tant que ‘’Guest Auditor’’ dans le cadre des échanges avec la maison mère
•Administration du system Continuous Control Monitoring relatif à la gestion des alertes de violation du principe de la séparation des tâches au sein de Siemens SA
GlaxoSmithKline
- Ethics and Compliance Director North Africa
Marly-le-Roi 2012 - maintenant• Act as a source of expert current knowledge of GSK Compliance programmes and their implementation to North Africa countries.
• Support the development of an effective and pragmatic compliance culture in North Africa where Compliance is seen as a normal part of good ethical business practice. Implement training and education programmes in support of this objective which encompasses all staff from the point at which they join the company through the normal development and career progression cycle. Initiate a communications programme that ensures a clear understanding of compliance standards required of individuals conducting high risk activities in the business.
• Ensure a sound system of internal controls is in place within North Africa in line with Corporate requirements. Ensure that appropriate standards are in place governing high risk business activities.
• Proactively identify emerging risk areas for North Africa countries through the implementation of an effective Risk Management system. Regular review and updating of North Africa countries Risk Maps.
• Provide input to the annual and ongoing Compliance objectives for North Africa leadership team based on direction provided by Area Management.
• Chair the North Africa countries Risk Management and Compliance Board (RMCB). Responsible for reporting risks, issues and best practice identified at countries RMCB to MEA Compliance Head Office. Support the VP’s input requirements to the MEA RMCB.
• Support and advise the operating units on preparations required for internal audits from various GSK Audit groups. Review audit findings with management and support implementation of corrective actions.
• Ensure that confidential internal reporting processes are effective and that reported concerns are correctly and promptly investigated with suitable corrective action as necessary.
• Implementation of effective processes for the investigation of identified instances of no-compliance or misconduct.
Siemens
- Financial Controller for Energy Sector
Saint-Denis2011 - 2011Supervise; Coach a team of project controllers.
•Responsible for operational and financial project controlling
•Ensure the analysis of organizational, financial and contractual risks management, during negotiations and executions
•Advisor and support of the internal technical and sales partners in all financial, tax and legal aspects
•Responsible for budget/Re-forecasting activities, and the monthly performance reporting,
•Support the sales process in all commercial aspects and achieve sales volume and profitability targets
•Commercially responsible for sales activities for Energy sector
•Review customer's inquiry and prepare commercial proposal
•Assist on LOA, Variation Order and Contracts Negotiations and other sales process Commercial Execution of Projects which includes cost control on projects, invoicing, payment follow-up, project status reviews, supplier negotiation, contract formulations with suppliers, claim and risk management;etc
•Ensure timely invoicing, proper documentation, and realization of payment.
•Support on internal/external project execution related audits
•Involve and organize whatever commercial expertise is necessary particularly regarding taxes
•Apply and comply with the internal and external regulations in the day-to- day business
•Initiate project risk analysis process and evaluation of adequate measures
Prepare regular project status reporting
•Produce accurate financial reports to specific company and corporate deadlines according to Siemens IFRS reporting guidelines
•Organize monthly project reviews and ensure the projects Sales, New Orders and relevant cost are booked correctly
•Evaluate the commercial risk and take action for mitigating it
•Ensure that all finances are properly administered and monitored, including customer credit control and cost monitoring
•Monitor, interpret income statement and cash flows and forecast future trends