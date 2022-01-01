Hichem BANNOUR

I am currently Director R&D, at Marin Software. Before joining Marin, I was the head of Research and Development at Social Moov, a leading french company specialized in social marketing. The current main tasks I'm involved in are: developing machine learning algorithms for recommender systems, for CTR prediction, and automatic bidding; proposing solution for semantic data analysis; and make valuable use of the big data generated by the Marin platform.



Regarding my scientific background, I obtained my Ph.D. degree in computer science from the MAS (Applied Mathematics and Systems) laboratory of Ecole Centrale Paris, France, in early 2013. Afterwards, I held the position of a research engineer at the CEA-List Vision & Content Engineering laboratory, Atomic Energy Commission, France.



My main research interests include image semantics modeling, image annotation, multimedia information retrieval, image and data mining, statistical machine learning, and ontological engineering. I am also interested in digital media processing, semantic analysis of digital content, recommender systems and more generally machine learning for digital marketing.



Mes compétences :

Java

MFC

Data mining

C/C++

Machine Learning

Python

Traitement d'images

Matlab/Simulink

Php/mysql

Moteur de recherche d'information

Lucene

Unix/Linux

MongoDB