Hichem BOUTEFNOUCHET

Ourhoud
- Instrument and electrical engineer supervisor
2009 - 2009January 2009 : instrument and electrical engineer supervisor at Ourhoud Organization (Sonatrach – Cepsa-Anadarko), appointend to technical department
- Pro-active role to ensure that strict adherence to HSE aims and objectives are given high priority and visibility amongst all contractors’ and project personnel.
- Monitor day-to-day construction activities to ensure that technical specifications are being met & that the final systems are going to be acceptable to both the Ourhoud Partners & the ARH (Algerian Certifying Authority).
- Interface with construction contractor management to ensure all outstanding construction issues are addressed in a timely manner.
- Prepare permit to Work and coordinate with contractor.
- Supervise all construction (electrical & instrument).
- Supervise the setup and calibration the instrument of pressure.
- Review construction schedule to ensure all required activities have been included and the sequencing of work planned is realistic
- Supervise the work of connection and continuity test and isolation LV and MV cables and instruments
- Supervise the maintenance and welding of junction box cables MV and LV.
- Keeping site works progress approach the target schedule.
- Reporting daily progress to construction manager.
- Preparation of construction file (test and commissioning,précommessioning) wells production oil OP and wells injection water and gas WAG
- Preparation of safety test wells.
- Controlled all activity related to the optical fiber (test and welding, setup).
Ourhoud
- Instrument engineer
2009 - maintenant1- January 2010 up today: instrument engineer at Ourhoud Organization (Sonatrach – Cepsa-Anadarko), appointend to technical department
- Engineering ‘’design & revision of instrument drawings and MTO (material tack of)’’
- Wiring diagrams (field to terminal cabinet), loop diagrams.
- Specifications, Data sheets, Requisitions and orders.
- Calculation sheet of sizing valve, flow orifice, PSV…
- HAZOP study, safety logic diagram
- Input output assignment list, ICS data base
- Technical evaluation (Projects &instrument material)
- Technical assistance (construction, Precommissoning /commissioning) wells hock-up.
- FAT software & Hardware ICSS for extension satellite-4 at Yokogawa.
- Project engineer of several projects (extension ICSS, Roxar MPFM, Water injection self contained control panels to operate SCSSV, others FCP,)
University of Annaba, faculty of humanities, department psychological.
- Desk officer .