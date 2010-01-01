Menu

Hichem BOUTEFNOUCHET

ALGIERS

Entreprises

  • Ourhoud - Instrument and electrical engineer supervisor

    2009 - 2009 January 2009 : instrument and electrical engineer supervisor at Ourhoud Organization (Sonatrach – Cepsa-Anadarko), appointend to technical department

    - Pro-active role to ensure that strict adherence to HSE aims and objectives are given high priority and visibility amongst all contractors’ and project personnel.
    - Monitor day-to-day construction activities to ensure that technical specifications are being met & that the final systems are going to be acceptable to both the Ourhoud Partners & the ARH (Algerian Certifying Authority).
    - Interface with construction contractor management to ensure all outstanding construction issues are addressed in a timely manner.
    - Prepare permit to Work and coordinate with contractor.
    - Supervise all construction (electrical & instrument).
    - Supervise the setup and calibration the instrument of pressure.
    - Review construction schedule to ensure all required activities have been included and the sequencing of work planned is realistic
    - Supervise the work of connection and continuity test and isolation LV and MV cables and instruments
    - Supervise the maintenance and welding of junction box cables MV and LV.
    - Keeping site works progress approach the target schedule.
    - Reporting daily progress to construction manager.
    - Preparation of construction file (test and commissioning,précommessioning) wells production oil OP and wells injection water and gas WAG
    - Preparation of safety test wells.
    - Controlled all activity related to the optical fiber (test and welding, setup).

  • Ourhoud - Instrument engineer

    2009 - maintenant 1- January 2010 up today: instrument engineer at Ourhoud Organization (Sonatrach – Cepsa-Anadarko), appointend to technical department

    - Engineering ‘’design & revision of instrument drawings and MTO (material tack of)’’
    - Wiring diagrams (field to terminal cabinet), loop diagrams.
    - Specifications, Data sheets, Requisitions and orders.
    - Calculation sheet of sizing valve, flow orifice, PSV…
    - HAZOP study, safety logic diagram
    - Input output assignment list, ICS data base
    - Technical evaluation (Projects &instrument material)
    - Technical assistance (construction, Precommissoning /commissioning) wells hock-up.
    - FAT software & Hardware ICSS for extension satellite-4 at Yokogawa.
    - Project engineer of several projects (extension ICSS, Roxar MPFM, Water injection self contained control panels to operate SCSSV, others FCP,)

  • University of Annaba, faculty of humanities, department psychological. - Desk officer .

    2007 - 2007

