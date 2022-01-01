Hichem JAOUADI

Effective Senior Manager, highly motivated, results oriented with strong business and people management skills and experience in multi cultural Management with focusing on Business, Planning & Development, Sales, Technical Sales, Technology Solutions and Field Operations. Enjoying using my excellent abilities in understanding different Clients needs, uncovering business hurdles, balancing between both my Company and my Client interest.

Having over 20 years track record in project management, team management, and business development with customers operating in different fields such as OIL & GAS, ENERGY, CHEMISTRY, INDUSTRY, WATER TREATMENT, HVAC, CCTV.... That experience polished my professional skills and personal network across the country. I am considered to be flexible, adapting to change while leading the change as business requires.

I consider that I am a deeply customer oriented person and I have a robust service attitude balanced with proper business needs and bottom line profitability.



Core competencies:

- Sales and Operations Management.

- Tendering & contracts negotiation.

- Project and Innovation Management.

- Quality Management.

- Office Management.



Mes compétences :

Commercial

Communication

Management

Business development

Développement

Manager

Coordination

Marketing

Planification

Pilotage

Ordonnancement