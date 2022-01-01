Menu

Hichem JAOUADI

TUNIS

En résumé

Effective Senior Manager, highly motivated, results oriented with strong business and people management skills and experience in multi cultural Management with focusing on Business, Planning & Development, Sales, Technical Sales, Technology Solutions and Field Operations. Enjoying using my excellent abilities in understanding different Clients needs, uncovering business hurdles, balancing between both my Company and my Client interest.
Having over 20 years track record in project management, team management, and business development with customers operating in different fields such as OIL & GAS, ENERGY, CHEMISTRY, INDUSTRY, WATER TREATMENT, HVAC, CCTV.... That experience polished my professional skills and personal network across the country. I am considered to be flexible, adapting to change while leading the change as business requires.
I consider that I am a deeply customer oriented person and I have a robust service attitude balanced with proper business needs and bottom line profitability.

Core competencies:
- Sales and Operations Management.
- Tendering & contracts negotiation.
- Project and Innovation Management.
- Quality Management.
- Office Management.

Mes compétences :
Commercial
Communication
Management
Business development
Développement
Manager
Coordination
Marketing
Planification
Pilotage
Ordonnancement

Entreprises

  • E - SALES MANAGER

    2014 - maintenant In charge of the development of all sales activities in Tunisia and Libya for the promotion of equipments and services of our leading partners:

  • OASIS TECHNICAL CORPORATION - SALES MANAGER

    2006 - 2014 Partner and Distributor of KSB, SPX, JOHN CRANE, FMC TECHNOLOGIES, MECAINOX and IJINUS products and services.

    Tasks:
    • Define the marketing plan and sales strategy.
    • Define and implement development projects and innovation.
    • Ensure the achievement of objectives in terms of turnover, margin and profitability
    • Ensure compliance with the obligations of the Company to customers.
    • Regular visits to customers and needs assessment.
    • Commercial prospecting and client portfolio development.
    • Monthly report of actions and results to Executive Management and partners.
    • Negotiate contracts with customers and partners.
    • Manage and coordinate the operational team (sales and marketing / communication).
    • Regular monitoring of the market, competition and innovation in order to identify any new strategic opportunities.
    • Analyze and evaluate various components of the market in order to develop sales.
    • Define the necessary investments in infrastructure, personnel, marketing or public relations.
    • Optimize the organization of the Company and improve profitability.
    • Initiate "Customer satisfaction" investigations and implement corrective actions
    • Define and organize different training programs.

  • SUD INDUSTRIE - OPERATION & PRODUCTION MANAGER

    1996 - 2006 • Global Management of a production site having two manufacturing units.
    • Manage the Engineers and Technicians teams of the engineering Office and electrical and mechanical assembly workshop.
    • Estimate, define and follow up projects costs and advancement.
    • Establish technical and organizational improvements to optimize productivity in a continuing concern of time, cost and quality.
    • Guarantor of industrial gross margin.
    • Analyze the results of production sites.
    • Prepare and negotiate with Executive Management, budget and human resources allocation of production sites.
    • Prepare the work process.
    • Establish procedures and operating modes to ensure quality and production standards in accordance with international norms.
    • Ensure compliance with safety and health quality standards.
    • Manage the implementation of audited systems and certification programs.
    • Prospect new export market and research of partnership (Algeria, Libya, France, Spain and Italy).

  • SUD INDUSTRIE - HEAD OF ELECTRICITY DEPARTMENT

    1994 - 1996 • Commercial and Technical studing of global projects.
    • Installation and commissioning of water pumping station.
    • Design, supervise and control the wiring of electric switchboards.
    • Supervise the repair and maintenance of pump unit in workshop.
    • Import equipment.
    • Monitor and control equipment testing in workshop.
    • Monitor and control on-site commissioning.
    • Plan and supervise on-site facilities rehabilitation.

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieur De Monastir (Monastir)

    Monastir 1987 - 1994

