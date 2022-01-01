Hichem MECHERI

SNF Floerger France
- Project engineer/Project Manager
ANDREZIEUX
2010 - maintenant
Responsibilities:
This position reports to the EOR engineering director, St Etienne, France and is responsible for providing different engineering services for the implementation of EOR projects to end user (client) starting from proposal stage to detail design stage. As project/engineer/ manager, I’m in charge the following responsibilities:
Project management
Review the contract documents along with legal advisor & procurement manager,
Perform a contract review and identify unclear items, to obtain clarification from the client and highlight contractual items requiring special follow-up or involving potential risks to the project execution or the company,
Serve as focal entry point liaison with the Client during the performance of the project, including change order negotiations,
Prepare the initial budget technical and commercial proposal in line with client specifications and requirements,
Prepare & update the planning for the various activities of the project under MS Project (latest version),
Prepare technical queries clarifications,
Monitor day to day planning progress to ensure that delivery dates are met,
Prepare change order request & management.
Project engineering
Establishment of the design basis, process, utilities,
Perform mass & utility balance,
Preparing PFD & PID’s,
Collaborate with the E&I team to prepare cause and effect diagrams & control philosophy as per PI&D,
Monitor, in collaboration with the drafting department, the production of drawings (PFD, P&ID, GA’s, detail fabrication drawings,…etc) and specifications by each discipline and ensure that all measures are taken to meet the Project Technical requirements (Quality, planning, etc...),
Review the contract specifications and requirements to determine design constrains of the project, impact in delivery time, prepare technical requisition accordingly,
In charge of gathering & sharing all lessons to learn in the project.
Procurement
Identifying the long lead item and establish a special procurement plan with the procurement manager to save time and money,
Coordinate with the procurement manager to establish the project procurement schedule,
Review and approve the technical Request For Quotations or bid invitations, for all purchased mechanical equipment’s,
Establish technical bid evaluation for all mechanical equipment’s suppliers offers,
Review the monthly Financial Forecast with account team,
Conduct the bid evaluations in collaboration with the relevant assigned engineering team and the client representative (s) if requested,
Monitor the invoicing process to Client(s) as well as from suppliers and subcontractors,
Commissioning and start up
Prepare with the construction supervisor team mobilization plan,
Prepare with the construction supervisor the spare parts list and management plan,
Review with the Construction Supervisor the organization of the site operation and supervision team,
Prepare IO&M manual for the supplied units,
Prepare project handover.
Operation supervision
Organize site visit to client.
Ensure the execution of the pre-commissioning, commissioning, start-up, test run and handing z
Responsible of jobsite & ensuring project objectives in terms of safety, quality, budget and schedule,
Responsible for solving operation troubleshooting on site.
Manage site's activities such as commissioning and start-up, mobilization & demobilization of the units from & to the jobsite.
Perform training of the operator at office & onsite.
AFD Technologies
- Project Engineer
PARIS
2008 - 2010
Responsibilities:
This position reports to the Axens performance program manager, Rueil Malmaison, France and is responsible for providing all Refining expansion and upgrading conceptual studies around the world, (Europe, South America, Asia,…etc),
Conduct design check for existing refining facilities. Licensed units, utilities, infrastructure,…etc,
Perform overall mass balance of the upgrade system,
Conduct interfaces check for the existing facilities with the new proposed unit for the expansion,
Execute process design simulation for amine sweetening units,(by PRO.II)
Execute process simulation for crude oil distillation tower,(by PRO.II)
Perform Economic Feasibility Studies for the selected cases,
Collaborated with Process licensing facilities team to select and simulate the addition of new facilities to existing refinery plant,
Collaborate with third party EPC company for developing infrastructure, telecommunication, civil, piping..etc.