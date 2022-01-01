Hichem MEHRI

10 years of sports retail experience with leading European (GO SPORT) and Middle East retailers as Brand Manager. I have dealt with the introduction of GO sport & COURIR Franchises in Middle East. My responsibility includes success of the brands and sharing the understanding of the concept by using my sports retail Experience. As sportswear Manager, I contributed to the development of U-Mark Sport new concept: including setting up new Sportswear division, achieving goals, Meeting company expectations, insuring proper buying mix, Building team & training.



Reliable, conscientious, organized, I believe that my candidature can be an additional value to your existing great structure. I have proven my ability in managing high turnover, buying, planning, merchandising and brand management.

With my strong work ethic, sense of organization, leadership qualities, analytical sense, interpersonal skills. I would like to share my experience with your retail business for a Managerial position.