Menu

Hichem MEHRI

OPTION

En résumé

10 years of sports retail experience with leading European (GO SPORT) and Middle East retailers as Brand Manager. I have dealt with the introduction of GO sport & COURIR Franchises in Middle East. My responsibility includes success of the brands and sharing the understanding of the concept by using my sports retail Experience. As sportswear Manager, I contributed to the development of U-Mark Sport new concept: including setting up new Sportswear division, achieving goals, Meeting company expectations, insuring proper buying mix, Building team & training.

Reliable, conscientious, organized, I believe that my candidature can be an additional value to your existing great structure. I have proven my ability in managing high turnover, buying, planning, merchandising and brand management.
With my strong work ethic, sense of organization, leadership qualities, analytical sense, interpersonal skills. I would like to share my experience with your retail business for a Managerial position.

Entreprises

  • U-Mark Sport (K.S.A) - Head of Brands

    2016 - 2016

  • U-Mark Sport - k.S.A - Sportswear Manager

    2013 - maintenant

  • Al Sawani - K.S.A - BRAND MANAGER

    2012 - 2013

  • Mercure international of Tunisia - Directeur Commercial - City Sport

    2010 - 2012

  • Multitrend - Kowait - BRAND MANAGER

    2007 - 2009

  • Al Sawani - K.S.A - BRAND MANAGER

    2005 - 2007

  • Go Sport - RESPONSABLE DEPARTEMENT

    Sassenage 2003 - 2005

  • CEVEO - RESPONSABLE VILLAGE VACANCES

    1999 - 2002

Formations

Réseau