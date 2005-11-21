Hichem NAOUI

CURRICULUM VITAE OF NAOUI HICHEM



Identity :





Name : Hichem Nationality : Tunisienne



Family name : Naoui Social status : divorced

Date and place of birth : 03/09/1981 in Tunis



Passport :x637746.

Adress:rue mazout Jarzouna bizerte

E-mail : hichem81@yahoo.fr



Telephone tunisia :0021699015712



Studies :

Nature of studies Establishment Period Diploms obtained/Year

7 th form economy and management Private school smida 2001/2002 Bac economy and management

Technician in computer management IFORTEC 2002/2004 T.IG

Technique of sale Qualicom From 21/11/2005

till 23/11/2005 Certeficate



























Experience of work :



Employer Jobs done Period



Stumad Sales representing Summer 1998

Art-com Seller (computer and software equipment) Summer 1999

All rayane Salesman (pastry) Summer 2001

Almas D.V Stage of training (Computer service) From 23/06/2003 Till 05/07/2003

Baguette&Baguette Cashier From 20/03/2004 Till 30/04/2004

EXXON MOBIL TUNISIE Stage of training From 27/05/2004 Till 27/06/2004

Net Phone Responsible for point of sale. Starting from 02/12/2004 to 28/06/2005

Soindi red bull Land commercial From 25/11/2005 Till 30/112006

Soreco Nivea Land commercial From 01/ 12 /2006 Till 30 /11 /2007



Citroen tunisia

Customer service .from 01/12/2007 Till 25/11/2008







KAMEL OSMAN JAMJOOM (Saoudi Arabia)

Shop Manager

From 01/01/2008 Till nowadays



Computer abilities :



- programming languages (Visual Basic, Turbo Pascal)



- Maintenance of micro-computer systems (Hard&Soft)

- Operating systems (Dos, Win, 3.1, Win Xp, Win 200Professionnel, Win 98 et...)

- Lotus notes

-Ideal Administration

-Internet

-M.S Office (Word, Excel, Access)

-sage

-Back office

Languages :

French : Read –Written - spoken



English : Read –Written – spoken

Leisures : Reading magazines, computer, sport

Others :

Driving Licence