Hichem SFAYHI

la manouba

En résumé

Manager et fondateur de la société Exploit Consult, leader des solution informatiques de prises de décision agricole et avicoles ( poulet, dinde, poisson...) en Tunisie

Mes compétences :
Technical Assistance
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
IMAC Training
C Programming Language
financial statements
XHTM
X25
VoIP (Voice over IP)
VHDL
UMTS
SQL
Programmable Interrupt Controler (PIC)
Pascal
Oracle PL/SQL
Object Oriented Analysis/Design
Microsoft Office
Microsoft ASP.NET
Microsoft .NET Technology
Matlab
Maple
Linux
LAN/WAN > WAN
JavaScript
Java
IP
High Availability
GSM
GPRS
Frame Relay
Financial Accounting
EDGE
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
DSP
Change Management
Cascading Style Sheets
C++
Advanced RISC Machine (ARM)

Entreprises

  • ExploiT ConsulT - Manager

    la manouba 2014 - maintenant Editeurs de logiciel
    Fourniture de logiciels sous licence
    Installation et paramétrage de OpenERP
    Service Informatiques ( fourniture d'installation réseau,paramétrage et assistance des serveurs ....)

  • NETPIXCELS - Chef de projet Microsoft .Net

    2012 - 2014 Chef de projet Mircosoft .Net
    Installation et paramétrage réseau
    Configuration de plateforme VOIP

  • SAGEMCOM SOFTAWARES & TECHNOLOGIES - Stagiaire

    2011 - 2011  August 2011 : Internship in SAGEMCOM SOFTAWARES & TECHNOLOGIES (SST): installing and configuring a fax over IP server.
    February - July: Internship (Project graduation) in Johnson Controls Tunisie

  • Teleperformance - Teleoperator

    2009 - 2009

  • Africa Hotel - Technical Manager

    2007 - 2007  June 2007 : Technical Assistance for a training seminar for managers in the Africa Hotel with the `IMAC Training' in cooperation with `TENSTEP France' company
    June 2008: Technical Assistance for a second training seminar for managers in the `Keireddine Pasha` hotel with `IMAC training' in cooperation with `TENSTEP France' company ;

Formations

  • ESPRIT (Tunis)

    Tunis 2009 - 2012 Ingénieur en Télécommuniocations

    AVec la mention Bien

