Ilies NAOUAR

Vincennes

En résumé

Mes compétences :
java
JEE
Android
C++
J2ME
Poo
C
IPv6
Assembleur
DNS

Entreprises

  • Sofrecom - Senior validation/integration Engineer at SOFRECOM, Orange FT Group

    Vincennes 2013 - maintenant * Development automated GUI tests of MCCE (Java/Juit/Selenium IDE/imacros)
    * Ensure the validation, integration and maintenance of the managed contact center MCCE platform supporting VoIP, Mail, DB, IHM Web 2.0
    * Level 3 support
    * Assuring interfacing between provider and clients (negotiating deadlines and deliveries)
    * Managing bugs using HP Quality Center and assuring weekly reporting for managers
    * Providing technical recommendations for client in order to ensure expected QoS for the platform
    * Preparing packaging for production platform

  • softathome - Home Gateway Software Test & Validation Engineer

    paris 2011 - 2012 Working on Livebox's embeded software Test & Validation (France Telecom, Poland Telecom, Etisalat UAE)

    - Development of test script (C++ / C / java/Junit/imacros)
    - VoIP Network/Stack validation (SIP,H323)
    - Cat-iQ tests
    - CDrouter tests
    - IPV6 stack validation
    - Wifi performance tests with Ixchariot and Iperf
    - Stress tests
    - IPTV tests (Orange STB)
    - TR-69 Tests
    - Internet access tests (DSL, VDSL and Fiber to the Home)
    - DLNA/UPnP certification tests
    -Create qualification test plans from technical client specifications with TestLink.
    -Support Client to diagnose and solve technical issues

Formations

  • ESPRIT (Tunis)

    Tunis 2006 - 2011 software Engineering

Réseau