Ilies NAOUAR

Mes compétences :
java
JEE
Android
C++
J2ME
Poo
C
IPv6
Assembleur
DNS
Entreprises
Sofrecom
- Senior validation/integration Engineer at SOFRECOM, Orange FT Group
Vincennes2013 - maintenant* Development automated GUI tests of MCCE (Java/Juit/Selenium IDE/imacros)
* Ensure the validation, integration and maintenance of the managed contact center MCCE platform supporting VoIP, Mail, DB, IHM Web 2.0
* Level 3 support
* Assuring interfacing between provider and clients (negotiating deadlines and deliveries)
* Managing bugs using HP Quality Center and assuring weekly reporting for managers
* Providing technical recommendations for client in order to ensure expected QoS for the platform
* Preparing packaging for production platform
softathome
- Home Gateway Software Test & Validation Engineer
paris2011 - 2012Working on Livebox's embeded software Test & Validation (France Telecom, Poland Telecom, Etisalat UAE)
- Development of test script (C++ / C / java/Junit/imacros)
- VoIP Network/Stack validation (SIP,H323)
- Cat-iQ tests
- CDrouter tests
- IPV6 stack validation
- Wifi performance tests with Ixchariot and Iperf
- Stress tests
- IPTV tests (Orange STB)
- TR-69 Tests
- Internet access tests (DSL, VDSL and Fiber to the Home)
- DLNA/UPnP certification tests
-Create qualification test plans from technical client specifications with TestLink.
-Support Client to diagnose and solve technical issues