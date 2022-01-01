Menu

Hidri IMED

MANOUBA

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Université de la Manouba - Secrétaire Général

    2011 - maintenant

  • KAIST SOUTH KOREA - STAGE DE FORMATION POUR SENIORS

    2009 - 2009 - Industrial technology development policy in IT Industry
    - Industrial technology development policy in Bio Industry
    - Industrial technology development policy in agriculture
    - International science and technology cooperation policies

  • ENA KSA - Stage de formation

    2005 - 2005

  • Collège Lionel Grouloux St Thérèse Canada - Stage de fin d'études

    1997 - 1997 Stage de fin d'études 'formation en alternance)

  • Université de Montréal Canada - Stagiaire

    1997 - 1997 Stage de formation en management universitaire

Formations

  • SKT PR Center (Http://Www.Sktelecom.Com) (Séoul)

    Séoul 2009 - 2009 Study visits

  • Daedeok Innopolis (Www.Ddinnopolis.Or.Kr) (Séoul)

    Séoul 2009 - 2009 Study Visits

  • Science And Technology Policy Institute (STEPI- Korea) (Séoul)

    Séoul 2009 - 2009 Attestation de formation

    - Coordination system for science, technology and innovation policy (STI)
    - Methodology of priority setting in Korea Science and technology policy
    - Logic modeling method in program evaluation
    - Human ressources development policy

  • IIPE (UNESCO)

    Paris 2008 - 2008 External quality assurance, option for higher education managers

    - The role of EQA in quality assurance systems
    • quality assurance (internal and external);
    • quality assessment/evaluation;
    • quality audit; and
    • accreditation.
    -Major organizational and methodological choices in EQA systems
    - Understanding quality
    - Approaches to quality assurance

