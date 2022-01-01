Riadh BEN MARZOU

Mes compétences :
Management des ventes
Vente B2B
Trade marketing
Marketing opérationnel
International business development
Communication
Canaux de distribution
Business development
Administration des ventes
Entreprises
Persica Trading
- Area Business manager - MENA
2016 - maintenant- Establish, maintain and expand the customer base.
- Identify and create a strong loyal relationship with all decision makers.
- Use knowledge of the market and competitors, identify and develop the company’s unique selling propositions
and differentiators.
- Achieve assigned sales targets, as well as company objectives for the allocated sales area & monitors them.
- Induction, training and developing distributors and their
sales force.
- Prospect for potential new clients and turn this into increased business
Persica Miswak
- Senior Brand Manager
2015 - 2016- Concept and Launch the Miswak-Gum Brand (Sugar Aspartame Free Chewing-gum) in 7 Countries Prospect and distributions build up including new sales channels.
- Build strategic relationships and partner with key industry players, agencies and vendors
- Be in charge of marketing budget and allocate/invest funds wisely
- Measure and report performance of marketing campaigns, gain insight and assess against goals
Extra-Com Tunisie
- Co-Founder and General Manager
2010 - 2015 - lanch and manage the project "Etudiant +" an advertising billboard network in Tunisian universities
- Create the concept the " touched bought" an innovative communication medium for hypermarket carts.
- Elaborate a trade marketing strategy for clients.
- Merchandising and Displays development.
- Manage a direct marketing operations.
- Packaging development.