Riadh BEN MARZOU

TUNIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management des ventes
Vente B2B
Trade marketing
Marketing opérationnel
International business development
Communication
Canaux de distribution
Business development
Administration des ventes

Entreprises

  • Persica Trading - Area Business manager - MENA

    2016 - maintenant - Establish, maintain and expand the customer base.
    - Identify and create a strong loyal relationship with all decision makers.
    - Use knowledge of the market and competitors, identify and develop the company’s unique selling propositions
    and differentiators.
    - Achieve assigned sales targets, as well as company objectives for the allocated sales area & monitors them.
    - Induction, training and developing distributors and their
    sales force.
    - Prospect for potential new clients and turn this into increased business

  • Persica Miswak - Senior Brand Manager

    2015 - 2016 - Concept and Launch the Miswak-Gum Brand (Sugar Aspartame Free Chewing-gum) in 7 Countries Prospect and distributions build up including new sales channels.
    - Build strategic relationships and partner with key industry players, agencies and vendors
    - Be in charge of marketing budget and allocate/invest funds wisely
    - Measure and report performance of marketing campaigns, gain insight and assess against goals

  • Extra-Com Tunisie - Co-Founder and General Manager

    2010 - 2015 - lanch and manage the project "Etudiant +" an advertising billboard network in Tunisian universities
    - Create the concept the " touched bought" an innovative communication medium for hypermarket carts.
    - Elaborate a trade marketing strategy for clients.
    - Merchandising and Displays development.
    - Manage a direct marketing operations.
    - Packaging development.

Formations

  • ESC Tunis (Manouba)

    Manouba 2007 - 2010

