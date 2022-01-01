Menu

Hilal FOUAD

RACHO CUCAMONGA

Mes compétences :
Discrétion
dynamique
Ecoute
Management
Perfectionniste
Service client
Soigneux

Entreprises

  • Walt disney world company - Representative culturel at moroccan pavillon , walt disney world

    2012 - 2013 representative culturel of morocco in disney land

  • Hotel royal mansour marrakech - Stage assistant bar manager

    2010 - 2010

  • Restaurant T.G.I FRIDAY'S - Assistant bar manager

    2007 - 2009 o Organiser et encadrer les offres de vente en restaurant
    o Assurer la qualité de l’accueil et de la prestation offerte au client
    o Traiter les réclamations du client et leur apporter une solution
    o Responsabilité et gestion des stocks
    o Inventaire et préparation des commandes

Formations

  • MOBS ( Moroccan Business School) (Rabat)

    Rabat 2009 - 2010 management hôtelier international

  • Institut De Technologie Hôtelière Et Touristique De Salé (Salé)

    Salé 2005 - 2007 restaurant

  • Faculté Des Sciences/ Option SMI (Rabat)

    Rabat 2004 - 2005 science math et informatique

  • LLycée ENNAHDA À Salé (Salé)

    Salé 2003 - 2004 sciences experimentales

    Baccalauréat Série sciences expérimentales

