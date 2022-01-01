Menu

Hilal LEKEHAL

Entreprises

  • CrowdToValue - Directeur Co-fondateur - Business Development & Operations Partnerships

    2015 - maintenant

  • Freelance - Freelance Manager Consultant - Supply Chain, Sales & Logistics

    2015 - maintenant

  • Fruit of the Loom - Head of Logistics - Europe

    Paris 2011 - 2015

  • Fruit of the Loom - Distribution Senior Manager

    Paris 2009 - 2011

  • Fruit of the Loom - Project manager - Supply Chain New projects

    Paris 2008 - 2009

  • Simone Pérèle - Market Manager

    Clichy la Garenne 2005 - 2008

  • Simone Pérèle - Head of Buying

    Clichy la Garenne 2004 - 2005 Desiper

  • Simone Pérèle - Purchasing Manager

    Clichy la Garenne 2002 - 2004

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Intern - project analyst, vehicle spare parts category

    Rueil Malmaison 2001 - 2002 Madrid plant

  • Saint-Gobain - Intern - E-purchasing - Reverse auction project analyst

    Courbevoie 2000 - 2000

  • Snecma - Intern - CFM Engine pipes production & quality

    Courcouronnes 1999 - 1999

