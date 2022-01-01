Hilal LEKEHAL

-
CrowdToValue
- Directeur Co-fondateur - Business Development & Operations Partnerships
2015 - maintenant
Freelance
- Freelance Manager Consultant - Supply Chain, Sales & Logistics
2015 - maintenant
Fruit of the Loom
- Head of Logistics - Europe
Paris
2011 - 2015
Fruit of the Loom
- Distribution Senior Manager
Paris
2009 - 2011
Fruit of the Loom
- Project manager - Supply Chain New projects
Paris
2008 - 2009
Simone Pérèle
- Market Manager
Clichy la Garenne
2005 - 2008
Simone Pérèle
- Head of Buying
Clichy la Garenne
2004 - 2005
Desiper
Simone Pérèle
- Purchasing Manager
Clichy la Garenne
2002 - 2004
PSA Peugeot Citroën
- Intern - project analyst, vehicle spare parts category
Rueil Malmaison
2001 - 2002
Madrid plant
Saint-Gobain
- Intern - E-purchasing - Reverse auction project analyst
Courbevoie
2000 - 2000
Snecma
- Intern - CFM Engine pipes production & quality
Courcouronnes
1999 - 1999