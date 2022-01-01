Menu

Hilel HADJALI

TUNIS

Entreprises

  • Just Find Now Technologie - Directeur de projets

    2009 - maintenant Direction des projets de la boite

  • Just Find Now - Responsable Pôle R&D

    Иркутск 2008 - 2009 Responsable service recherche et développement

  • Just Find Now Technologie - Chef Service Développement

    2008 - 2008 pole recherches et développement

  • Just Find Now - Chef de projet

    Иркутск 2007 - 2008 Programming with microsoft Dot Net technologies in order to set a laboratory of developpement and a swat team

  • Edatis - Senior Programmer

    Paris 2007 - 2007 Updating existing PHP modules for web marketing based on emailing

  • Cortix - Responsable développement

    MERIGNAC 2004 - 2007 Assistance, management, recrutements ...
    All about managing a team of 7 programmers !

Formations

  • Conservatoire Nagham Musique '08 (Monastir)

    Monastir 2007 - 2008 musique classique

    Piano

  • Université De La Manouba (Tunis Carthage, Ariana)

    Tunis Carthage, Ariana 2001 - 2004 Multimédia

    Majeur de Promotion

