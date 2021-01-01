Menu

Hubert VALETTE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vente
Marketing
Management

Entreprises

  • Grosfillex - Directeur produit

    Arbent 2014 - maintenant

  • GROSFILLEX - Responsable comptes clés

    Arbent 2009 - 2014

  • CID VIMA - Responsable de magasin

    2007 - 2009

  • DECATHLON - Chef de rayon

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2003 - 2007

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Lyon)

    Lyon 2001 - 2003 Marketing et gestion des entreprises

  • IUT DUT TC

    Annecy Le Vieux 1998 - 2001 DUT

    IUT Technique de Commercialisation - Sport étude ski

  • Lycée Paul Painlevé

    Oyonnax 1994 - 1998 Bac S

