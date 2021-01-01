Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Hubert VALETTE
Ajouter
Hubert VALETTE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Vente
Marketing
Management
Entreprises
Grosfillex
- Directeur produit
Arbent
2014 - maintenant
GROSFILLEX
- Responsable comptes clés
Arbent
2009 - 2014
CID VIMA
- Responsable de magasin
2007 - 2009
DECATHLON
- Chef de rayon
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2003 - 2007
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Lyon)
Lyon
2001 - 2003
Marketing et gestion des entreprises
IUT DUT TC
Annecy Le Vieux
1998 - 2001
DUT
IUT Technique de Commercialisation - Sport étude ski
Lycée Paul Painlevé
Oyonnax
1994 - 1998
Bac S
Réseau
Ambre DESAGNAT
Anne FOURIÉ MONASSIER
Arnaud ARDISSON
Cédric BERNARD
Chrystel GARCIA
Emilie MAUBON-VALETTE
Franck ROULIN
Judicaël ROGER
Xavier APAYA
Yvan NAMBOTIN