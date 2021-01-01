Complete Profile on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/in/hugokuo
Trilingual semiconductor professional (Chinese, French and English) with 10 years of experience in technical sales, marketing and strategy consulting with a track record of successes in customer relations, organizational leadership and cross-functional project management. Quick learner and creative problem-solver, adept at juggling multiple tasks in a fast-paced, high-pressured, ambiguous and multicultural environment.
Mes compétences :
Stratégie d'entreprise
Support client
Support technique
Conseil en organisation
Communication
Marketing stratégique
Stratégie commerciale
Conseil en communication
Gestion de la relation client
Conduite du changement
Conduite de projet
Coaching individuel
Traduction