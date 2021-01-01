Menu

Hugo KUO

Meylan

En résumé

Complete Profile on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/in/hugokuo
Trilingual semiconductor professional (Chinese, French and English) with 10 years of experience in technical sales, marketing and strategy consulting with a track record of successes in customer relations, organizational leadership and cross-functional project management. Quick learner and creative problem-solver, adept at juggling multiple tasks in a fast-paced, high-pressured, ambiguous and multicultural environment.

Mes compétences :
Stratégie d'entreprise
Support client
Support technique
Conseil en organisation
Communication
Marketing stratégique
Stratégie commerciale
Conseil en communication
Gestion de la relation client
Conduite du changement
Conduite de projet
Coaching individuel
Traduction

Entreprises

  • Dolphin Intégration - Consultant en Stratégie d’Entreprise & Business Manager

    Meylan 2014 - 2016 • Définition de stratégies transverses d’entreprise en innovation de produit/service et organisation
    • Définition et création de poste « Business Manager » pour les grands comptes et partenaires clés
    • Conseil pour la création d’une filiale en Chine : stratégie, recrutement, formation du personnel

  • Microsoft - Consultant en Stratégie & Chef d'équipe

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2013 - 2014 • Gestion de projet et responsable d’une équipe virtuelle de 11 personnes (7 nationalités différentes)
    • Identification des opportunités pour le Cloud avec stratégies d’implémentation et modélisations financières

  • Dolphin Intégration - Consultant en Stratégie Commerciale/Marketing & Chef de Projet

    Meylan 2009 - 2014 • Structuration d’une nouvelle ligne de produits innovants (service de formation combinant des savoir-faire et
    méthodologie de simulation) et définition de la stratégie marketing associée
    • Organisateur et responsable du programme de formation et de l’inauguration d’un centre de formation en Chine
    • Superviseur et tuteur/coach des consultants, commerciaux et ingénieurs juniors
    • Rédaction de documents technico-marketing pour la promotion des innovations en vue de forums et conventions
    internationales (IEEE, AES)
    • Réalisation d’audits internes et recommandations d’amélioration à la fois sur un processus transverse, l’activité d’une filiale ou l’organisation d’une unité de croissance

  • Dolphin Intégration - Ingénieur Application (FAE) / Consultant Support Client

    Meylan 2006 - 2008 • Définition/Création de poste « Field Application Engineer » en 2006, instauration de procédures et outils associés
    • Support client technique avant-vente et après-vente via conférence téléphonique avec des clients internationaux
    (Chine, Taiwan, Japon et Corée du Sud), missions/visites sur sites
    • Rôle d’interface et collaborations fréquentes en différentes langues avec des équipes pluridisciplinaires :
    - Commerciale : hiérarchisation des actions commerciales et formation interne
    - Marketing : définition de nouveaux produits et plans de route, stratégie, réalisation d’affiches, campagnes de
    communication et promotion
    - Technique : support à la rédaction des articles techniques et brevets, coordination en cas de diagnostic

  • CERN - Coordinateur de projet et interprète

    Geneva 23 2005 - 2005 • Assemblage et contrôle de qualité & fiabilité des détecteurs de particules muons (Grand collisionneur de hadrons)
    • Coordination et interprétariat entre les équipes multiculturelles (français, anglais et chinois)

  • STMicroelectronics - Ingénieur Produit et Validation

    2004 - 2005 • Rédaction des rapports de test et développement de la méthodologie de caractérisation et de diagnostic
    • Coordination d’un diagnostic de produit entre les équipes conception/qualité/validation fonctionnelle en Chine,
    Angleterre, Tunisie et France

Formations

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 2013 - 2015 Master of Business Administration (MBA)

    - Certificat «Différentiation et Innovation dans les Services » (programme Executive MBA HEC Paris)
    - Programme d’échange à Wharton, UCLA Anderson et Arizona State University (programme Executive MBA)

  • HEC Paris

    Paris 2013 - 2014 MBA

  • Institut National Polytechnique

    Grenoble 2002 - 2005 Microelectronique

  • Institut National Polytechnique De Grenoble (INPG)

    Grenoble 2002 - 2005 Ingénieur

    Echange d’un an à l’EPFL (certains modules suivis à l’UNIL, HEC Lausanne) en Suisse

