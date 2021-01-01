Menu

Ibrahim TRABELSI

SAFAQIS

En résumé

Génie Electro-Mécanique
Ecole Nationale des Ingénieurs à Sfax ENIS

Industrial Plants Basic and Detailed Engineering: Process, Piping and Mechanical.
Projects Construction Management



Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Planification

Entreprises

  • JUPITER Hydraulic and Power System - Deputy General Manager

    2015 - maintenant Specialized on the construction of complete Utilities packages (Steam, Gas, Compressed Air, Water, etc.), Pipes, Sanitary, Air Conditioning, Heating and Insulation
    Our main markets include but not limited to the following:
    Oil & Gas Processing facilities
    Steel processing facilities
    Chemical & Petrochemical
    Pharmaceutical industry
    Power plants
    Water treatment plants
    Mining installations
    Real estate, Hotels, hospitals

  • EMPI: Engineering and Management of Plant Installation - Directeur Technique

    2013 - 2015

  • Industrial Engineering Technologies - Ingénieur Projet

    2009 - 2013

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Des Ingénieurs Sfax (Sfax)

    Sfax 2006 - 2009 Ingénieur Electromécanique

