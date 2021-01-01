Ibrahim TRABELSI

Génie Electro-Mécanique
Ecole Nationale des Ingénieurs à Sfax ENIS
Industrial Plants Basic and Detailed Engineering: Process, Piping and Mechanical.
Projects Construction Management
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Planification
Entreprises
JUPITER Hydraulic and Power System
- Deputy General Manager
2015 - maintenantSpecialized on the construction of complete Utilities packages (Steam, Gas, Compressed Air, Water, etc.), Pipes, Sanitary, Air Conditioning, Heating and Insulation
Our main markets include but not limited to the following:
Oil & Gas Processing facilities
Steel processing facilities
Chemical & Petrochemical
Pharmaceutical industry
Power plants
Water treatment plants
Mining installations
Real estate, Hotels, hospitals
EMPI: Engineering and Management of Plant Installation
- Directeur Technique
2013 - 2015
Industrial Engineering Technologies
- Ingénieur Projet