Ihssane BENSAID

CASABLANCA

Mes compétences :
ECommerce
Drupal
Market research
EMarketing
E-business
Marketing
Joomla!
Enterprise Resource Planning
Customer Relationship Management
Conseil
Informatique
CMS open source
Social CRM
Moteurs de recherche web
Publicité
Gestion de projet
Internet
SEO
Webmarketing
Réseaux sociaux
Web

  • CELLCOM GUINEA - Marketing & Communication Manager

    2013 - maintenant * Advising on campaigns and monthly/weekly promotions in order to increase subscribers and boost products sales (telephones, scratch cards, mobile services...)
    * Managing the internal resources and technical team in order to implement and execute the assigned marketing actions (campaigns, monthly and weekly promotions, pricing, mobile services...)
    * Preparing all communication supports (sales proposals, presentations, brochures, flyers) designed for each market segment (SMB, corporates and particulars
    * Coordinating with the team of designers for the artwork and design of all the communication tools including website, banners, and billboards
    * Training and coaching the marketing and the sales team for the different sales activities ;
    * Reporting on the evolution of sales during the sales activities and analyzing the performance by region and by bestseller product
    * Full understanding of the telecommunication market in Guinea by conducting competition intelligence and positioning the company's different products and services (communication costs, mobile services, telephones)
    * Defining successful strategies based on benchmarks and competition analysis to gain more market share
    * Organizing the different sponsoring and corporate events
    * Preparing weekly press releases and maintaining good relationship with the press and media partners

  • ROCKET INTERNET GMBH - Marketing Manager

    2012 - 2012 * Defining the marketing strategy of Jumia.ma to generate traffic though different online and offline marketing channels (online display, email-marketing, affiliate networks, partnerships, street-marketing, radio, PR...)
    * Develop, execute and report quarterly and monthly online advertising plans to generate traffic on budget
    * Developing and maintaining partnerships and affiliates trough projects of mutual benefit with digital marketing agencies, banks, and well known companies to ensure new well targeted traffic sources
    * Meeting with vendors and advising them on online business through the portal and helping them increase their sales by placing their products on website
    * Develop loyalty programs for customers such as vouchers and welcome gifts
    * Managing and coordinating the internal resources and marketing team in order to implement and execute
    the assigned marketing actions

  • GULFBANKERS EXECUTIVE - Account Manager eBankingCareers

    2012 - 2012 * Understanding businesses needs and advising them on the best online search candidates' solutions
    * Keeping excellent relationships with employers and helping them find the best employees for their business
    * Overlooking whole recruitment process from following up on open vacancies to making sure that accounts are regularly active on the site with the maximum engagement and utilization.
    * Managing online advertising campaigns.

  • WEBLOGY CORPORATION - Internet Project Manager

    2009 - 2012 * Driving customers growth through the development of online marketing strategies, implementation, management, and optimization of e-marketing and online advertising programs including paid ads, sponsored links, SEO, email marketing, social media and other digital media programs
    * Meeting with partners and potential customers in Abidjan, Ivory Coast in order to understand their business needs and advising them on the best online marketing and communication strategies
    * Developing detailed technical requirements documents in support of the sales process
    * Developing and maintaining partnerships with telecommunication companies, banks, government institutions and press through projects of mutual benefits
    * Managing internal resources and cross divisional teams to support the sales process
    * Working with cross-functional teams of designers, engineers, project managers and stakeholders to effectively deliver product solutions, clearly communicating defined scope and constraints
    * Recruiting, training and evaluating the sales team ;
    * Following-up ad campaigns, monitoring, reporting and analysis
    * Following-up of Websites (Performance analysis, Regular reporting of traffic and proposing new emarketing strategies in order to ensure an excellent evolution)
    * Training for employees and customers (CMS, Social Media, e-marketing)

  • COMPETENCE CENTER FOR DIGITAL ORGANIZATIONAL INNOVATION - Research Fellow

    2008 - 2008 * In charge of conducting a pilot project in ``Open-Government'' for local development
    * Participation in the realization of series of projects related to the innovation and entrepreneurship
    * Research and development of e-Business solutions for the agri-food, e-government, and e-tourism sectors

  • INVESTMENT REGIONAL CENTER - Internship, Project Work : e-Government project ``Online One Stop Business Registration, (e-Créa)''

    2008 - 2008 * Conducting a study on the state of diffusion of the ICT usage in the governmental sector in Morocco, Tunisia
    and Jordan
    * Analysis and Study for the development of an Online One Stop Business Registration:
    o Conducting a readiness study for the implementation for the e-crea system
    o Realization of a complete Business Plan.

  • CB Richard Ellis - Real Estate Consultant

    2006 - 2006 • Participated in various market research projects analyzing the residential and touristic markets in the cities of Casablanca, Bouznika, and the region of M’diq – Fnid’q, for some of the largest European and Spanish promoters
    • Marketing research of all aspects dealing with Condominium Hotels and Apartment Hotel in Morocco
    • Market Research in industrial real estate in Casablanca

  • UNIVERSITA DEL SALENTO, SCUOLA SUPERIORE ISUFI (Salento)

    Salento 2007 - 2008 International Master in e-Business Management

    * Design and Implementation of e-Business. Practice and Use of Technological Platform (Extendo)
    * Study and analysis of the e-learning content management system
    * Participation to various workshops and lectures about Social Networking, e-Marketing, e-commerce, ERP, CRM, and SCM

  • Al Akhawayn University In Ifrane (Ifrane)

    Ifrane 2001 - 2006 Bachelor of Business Administration

    Major in Finance /Minor in Computer Science (CGPA 3,48/4,00)

  • MOULAY ISMAIL HIGH SCHOOL (Meknes)

    Meknes 1998 - 2001 Baccalaureate Degree

