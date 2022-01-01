Ihssane BENSAID

-
CELLCOM GUINEA
- Marketing & Communication Manager
2013 - maintenant
* Advising on campaigns and monthly/weekly promotions in order to increase subscribers and boost products sales (telephones, scratch cards, mobile services...)
* Managing the internal resources and technical team in order to implement and execute the assigned marketing actions (campaigns, monthly and weekly promotions, pricing, mobile services...)
* Preparing all communication supports (sales proposals, presentations, brochures, flyers) designed for each market segment (SMB, corporates and particulars
* Coordinating with the team of designers for the artwork and design of all the communication tools including website, banners, and billboards
* Training and coaching the marketing and the sales team for the different sales activities ;
* Reporting on the evolution of sales during the sales activities and analyzing the performance by region and by bestseller product
* Full understanding of the telecommunication market in Guinea by conducting competition intelligence and positioning the company's different products and services (communication costs, mobile services, telephones)
* Defining successful strategies based on benchmarks and competition analysis to gain more market share
* Organizing the different sponsoring and corporate events
* Preparing weekly press releases and maintaining good relationship with the press and media partners
ROCKET INTERNET GMBH
- Marketing Manager
2012 - 2012
* Defining the marketing strategy of Jumia.ma to generate traffic though different online and offline marketing channels (online display, email-marketing, affiliate networks, partnerships, street-marketing, radio, PR...)
* Develop, execute and report quarterly and monthly online advertising plans to generate traffic on budget
* Developing and maintaining partnerships and affiliates trough projects of mutual benefit with digital marketing agencies, banks, and well known companies to ensure new well targeted traffic sources
* Meeting with vendors and advising them on online business through the portal and helping them increase their sales by placing their products on website
* Develop loyalty programs for customers such as vouchers and welcome gifts
* Managing and coordinating the internal resources and marketing team in order to implement and execute
the assigned marketing actions
GULFBANKERS EXECUTIVE
- Account Manager eBankingCareers
2012 - 2012
* Understanding businesses needs and advising them on the best online search candidates' solutions
* Keeping excellent relationships with employers and helping them find the best employees for their business
* Overlooking whole recruitment process from following up on open vacancies to making sure that accounts are regularly active on the site with the maximum engagement and utilization.
* Managing online advertising campaigns.
WEBLOGY CORPORATION
- Internet Project Manager
2009 - 2012
* Driving customers growth through the development of online marketing strategies, implementation, management, and optimization of e-marketing and online advertising programs including paid ads, sponsored links, SEO, email marketing, social media and other digital media programs
* Meeting with partners and potential customers in Abidjan, Ivory Coast in order to understand their business needs and advising them on the best online marketing and communication strategies
* Developing detailed technical requirements documents in support of the sales process
* Developing and maintaining partnerships with telecommunication companies, banks, government institutions and press through projects of mutual benefits
* Managing internal resources and cross divisional teams to support the sales process
* Working with cross-functional teams of designers, engineers, project managers and stakeholders to effectively deliver product solutions, clearly communicating defined scope and constraints
* Recruiting, training and evaluating the sales team ;
* Following-up ad campaigns, monitoring, reporting and analysis
* Following-up of Websites (Performance analysis, Regular reporting of traffic and proposing new emarketing strategies in order to ensure an excellent evolution)
* Training for employees and customers (CMS, Social Media, e-marketing)
COMPETENCE CENTER FOR DIGITAL ORGANIZATIONAL INNOVATION
- Research Fellow
2008 - 2008
* In charge of conducting a pilot project in ``Open-Government'' for local development
* Participation in the realization of series of projects related to the innovation and entrepreneurship
* Research and development of e-Business solutions for the agri-food, e-government, and e-tourism sectors
INVESTMENT REGIONAL CENTER
- Internship, Project Work : e-Government project ``Online One Stop Business Registration, (e-Créa)''
2008 - 2008
* Conducting a study on the state of diffusion of the ICT usage in the governmental sector in Morocco, Tunisia
and Jordan
* Analysis and Study for the development of an Online One Stop Business Registration:
o Conducting a readiness study for the implementation for the e-crea system
o Realization of a complete Business Plan.
CB Richard Ellis
- Real Estate Consultant
2006 - 2006
• Participated in various market research projects analyzing the residential and touristic markets in the cities of Casablanca, Bouznika, and the region of M’diq – Fnid’q, for some of the largest European and Spanish promoters
• Marketing research of all aspects dealing with Condominium Hotels and Apartment Hotel in Morocco
• Market Research in industrial real estate in Casablanca