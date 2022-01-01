Ihssane LABZIZI

Mes compétences :
Négociation
Achats internationaux
Entreprises
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
- Powertrain - Valves engine commodity and program buyer
Rueil Malmaison2015 - maintenantPowertrain Purchasing Team
Commodity buyer in charge of Valves, valve springs, valve guides and seats, Valves actuation for all PSA gasoline & diesel engine mass production :
- Management of a defined scope of commodities and contracts,
- Management of the relationships with suppliers,
- Definition of the purchasing strategy,
- Negociation of process savings and driving cost reduction,
- Management of the budget (100M€) and supplier workload/budget projections,
- Management of RFQs, supplier choice and contract definition,
Groupe PSA
- Acheteur projet - Coopération PSA/Toyota
Rueil Malmaison2011 - 2015Groupe PSA
Dates d’emploi
févr. 2011 – oct. 2015
Durée d’emploi
4 ans 9 mois
Lieu
Vélizy, France
Project Purchasing Manager at PSA Peugeot Citroën: New Peugeot 108, Toyota Aygo and Citroën C1.
Responsible of the development of perimeter of parts and supplier relationship during development stage, from RFQ and supplier selection until the Mass production in the plant (TPCA CZ).
Responsible of the coordination between the vehicle and parts designers in Toyota Japan, Plant's Quality members in Czech Republic and the supplier's project teams.
Groupe PSA
- Stage de fin d'études - Cooperation PSA/FIAT
Rueil Malmaison2010 - 20111M€ saving done thanks to this experience for PSA utility vehicle.