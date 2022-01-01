Menu

Ihssane LABZIZI

Rueil Malmaison

Mes compétences :
Négociation
Achats internationaux

Entreprises

  • PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN - Powertrain - Valves engine commodity and program buyer

    Rueil Malmaison 2015 - maintenant Powertrain Purchasing Team

    Commodity buyer in charge of Valves, valve springs, valve guides and seats, Valves actuation for all PSA gasoline & diesel engine mass production :
    - Management of a defined scope of commodities and contracts,
    - Management of the relationships with suppliers,
    - Definition of the purchasing strategy,
    - Negociation of process savings and driving cost reduction,
    - Management of the budget (100M€) and supplier workload/budget projections,
    - Management of RFQs, supplier choice and contract definition,

  • Groupe PSA - Acheteur projet - Coopération PSA/Toyota

    Rueil Malmaison 2011 - 2015 Groupe PSA
    Dates d’emploi
    févr. 2011 – oct. 2015
    Durée d’emploi
    4 ans 9 mois
    Lieu
    Vélizy, France
    Project Purchasing Manager at PSA Peugeot Citroën: New Peugeot 108, Toyota Aygo and Citroën C1.
    Responsible of the development of perimeter of parts and supplier relationship during development stage, from RFQ and supplier selection until the Mass production in the plant (TPCA CZ).
    Responsible of the coordination between the vehicle and parts designers in Toyota Japan, Plant's Quality members in Czech Republic and the supplier's project teams.

  • Groupe PSA - Stage de fin d'études - Cooperation PSA/FIAT

    Rueil Malmaison 2010 - 2011 1M€ saving done thanks to this experience for PSA utility vehicle.

Formations

  • Rouen Business School

    Rouen 2009 - 2011

  • ENCG : Ecole Nationale De Commerce Et De Gestion (Kénitra)

    Kénitra 2005 - 2009

