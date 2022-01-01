Ikbal FATHALLAH

2013 - maintenantIN2Evidence offers worldwide medical and scientific communication solutions supporting all stages of the product life cycle. We offer our professional experience to develop insightful, evidence-driven and effective strategies to our partners.
We provide you with:
• Comprehensive medical writing and powerful publication planning, execution and editorial support
• Essential support in all your post-marketing activities
• Impactful trainings, workshops and educational programs tailored to your needs
• Accurate translations to enhance delivering your message
• Key value communication strategies according to your targeted market
Specialties
Medical Writing, Publication Planning, Translation, Value Communications, Marketing