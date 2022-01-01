Ilan HAYOUN

• Team Leader & Finance manager for SAP implementation

• 12 years SAP FI/CO Functional & Technical skills, plus 2 years Business Controller.





• Languages: Fluent : English, French





• International implementations and roll out (Publicis Groupe – UK, NL, US, CA; Delphi – 13 Countries in Europe; Smurfit – Ireland, UK…)

• Conducting full-life projects. SAP Project management, Implementation, Business process re-engineering, production support and training

• Took charge of a multi-million systems integration which was successfully rolled out

• Group Chart of account building (Group, local GAAP, US GAAP)

• Tax audit accompaniment

• Tax and different countries legal requirements harmonization

• Companies/Plant Spin Off and merge

• Fixed Assets solution design and implementation



Mes compétences :

ERP

Finance

Finance Manager

Leader

Manager

SAP

SAP Finance