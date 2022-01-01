Menu

Ilan HAYOUN

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

• Team Leader & Finance manager for SAP implementation
• 12 years SAP FI/CO Functional & Technical skills, plus 2 years Business Controller.


• Languages: Fluent : English, French


• International implementations and roll out (Publicis Groupe – UK, NL, US, CA; Delphi – 13 Countries in Europe; Smurfit – Ireland, UK…)
• Conducting full-life projects. SAP Project management, Implementation, Business process re-engineering, production support and training
• Took charge of a multi-million systems integration which was successfully rolled out
• Group Chart of account building (Group, local GAAP, US GAAP)
• Tax audit accompaniment
• Tax and different countries legal requirements harmonization
• Companies/Plant Spin Off and merge
• Fixed Assets solution design and implementation

Mes compétences :
ERP
Finance
Finance Manager
Leader
Manager
SAP
SAP Finance

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau