Ilan HAYOUN

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
• Team Leader & Finance manager for SAP implementation
• 12 years SAP FI/CO Functional & Technical skills, plus 2 years Business Controller.
• Languages: Fluent : English, French
• International implementations and roll out (Publicis Groupe – UK, NL, US, CA; Delphi – 13 Countries in Europe; Smurfit – Ireland, UK…)
• Conducting full-life projects. SAP Project management, Implementation, Business process re-engineering, production support and training
• Took charge of a multi-million systems integration which was successfully rolled out
• Group Chart of account building (Group, local GAAP, US GAAP)
• Tax audit accompaniment
• Tax and different countries legal requirements harmonization
• Companies/Plant Spin Off and merge
• Fixed Assets solution design and implementation
Mes compétences :
ERP
Finance
Finance Manager
Leader
Manager
SAP
SAP Finance
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Pas de formation renseignée