Ilan TAIEB

I have started my professional experience in 2004, as a Marketing Assistant at Nouvelles Frontieres. This experience has been short, as it was an internship, but it has allowed me to discover the corporate environment although I was only 18.



Then, I went on my studies in California, to get a Bachelor in Business and Administration at the California School of International Management, San Diego. This was in 2006, and I also had the opportunity to work at Xitron Technologies, a Californian company which produces instruments of measurement, especially in the medical area.



My professional experience had been very enriched by my last internship, at Casewise Limited, where I had the chance to work with very educationalist and professional partners, and where I could learn many things about the BPM industry and its environment.



After a year spent in New York to obtain my MBA at St John's University, I have had the opprotunity to pursue my professional career as an Account Manager at Casewise France, the company mentioned above, to finally become a Sales consultant at Meltwater News, a growing software publisher specialized in medias.



I decided to leave abroad for a while, to try my luck. I then went to Australia, where I had several administrative missions while I took the time to expertise in the Pack Office. I am now back in France and started as a Pack office instructor.



Mes compétences :

Achats

Commercial

entrepreneuriat

Gestion administrative

Gestion administrative et financière

Vente