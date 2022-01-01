Menu

Ilan TAIEB

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

I have started my professional experience in 2004, as a Marketing Assistant at Nouvelles Frontieres. This experience has been short, as it was an internship, but it has allowed me to discover the corporate environment although I was only 18.

Then, I went on my studies in California, to get a Bachelor in Business and Administration at the California School of International Management, San Diego. This was in 2006, and I also had the opportunity to work at Xitron Technologies, a Californian company which produces instruments of measurement, especially in the medical area.

My professional experience had been very enriched by my last internship, at Casewise Limited, where I had the chance to work with very educationalist and professional partners, and where I could learn many things about the BPM industry and its environment.

After a year spent in New York to obtain my MBA at St John's University, I have had the opprotunity to pursue my professional career as an Account Manager at Casewise France, the company mentioned above, to finally become a Sales consultant at Meltwater News, a growing software publisher specialized in medias.

I decided to leave abroad for a while, to try my luck. I then went to Australia, where I had several administrative missions while I took the time to expertise in the Pack Office. I am now back in France and started as a Pack office instructor.

Mes compétences :
Achats
Commercial
entrepreneuriat
Gestion administrative
Gestion administrative et financière
Vente

Entreprises

  • BEEZRAT - Directeur Commercial

    2012 - maintenant

  • Casewise - Activité commerciale (relation clientèle et suivi des ventes)

    La Rochelle 2010 - maintenant After a year spent in New York to acquire my MBA at St John's University, I had the opportunity to join Casewise again, the company in which I pursued my last internship, as a Finance and Customer Executive.

  • Meltwater News - Sales Consultant

    2010 - maintenant - Développement du portefeuille clients - Secteurs variés
    - Gestion stratégique, conseil et élaboration de recherches clés
    - Gestion commerciale
    - Consulting Clients

  • Casewise - Sales Assistant

    La Rochelle 2008 - 2008 In charge of chasing unpaid invoices, organizing several internal events such as the Users Club every three months, communicating press releases or translating all important documents from english to french, for customers.
    This was a very enriching and memorable experience.

  • XITRON Technologies - Procurement/Sales Assistant

    2007 - 2007 In charge of finding new customers and distributors in the United Sates and Europe. I could help finding them in both regions thanks to my ability to speak fluently french, which is my mother tongue, and english.

  • Bred Banque Populaire - Assistant Commercial et Marketing

    Paris 2007 - 2008 - Commercial offers by phone
    - Managed clients database to determine their overall satisfaction

Formations

