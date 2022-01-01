Menu

Ilana COHEN

Neuilly-sur-Seine

More than 15 years of sales success in the IT Industry, for software vendors /Strong experience in Alliances Management, Sales Development
-Ability to build and rapidly implement a partner ecosystem, create and develop business relationship with the partners,
-Solid relationships with Global Systems Integrators (Accenture, Capgemini, Atos Origin, BULL, STERIA, IBM), Consultancies and Editors (Solucom, Microsoft..), Regional Systems Integrators (Groupe Neurones, Osiatis, SQL/I…),
-C-Level relationships,
-Managing complex sales cycle, ability to close large & strategic deals with new Corporate Accounts.

Mes compétences :
Business
Business Alliances
Business development
Documentaire
Gestion documentaire
Infrastructure
Management
Saas
Sales
Sales Management
Strategy

Entreprises

  • Qliktech

    Neuilly-sur-Seine maintenant

  • QLIKTECH - ALLIANCES MANAGER SI & BC

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2012 - maintenant

  • CA (Computer Associates) - CHANNEL ACCOUNT MANAGER

    2009 - 2010

  • QUEST SOFTWARE - ALLIANCES MANAGER Systems Integrators

    2006 - 2009

  • HUMMINGBIRD - Alliances Manager

    2000 - 2005

  • LEONARD's LOGIC - Indirect Sales Manager

    1998 - 2000

  • ORACLE - PRE SALES Business Intelligence

    Colombes 1997 - 1998

  • INFORMIX - PRE SALES Relational Databases

    1996 - 1997

  • INFORMATION BUILDERS - PRE SALES Business Intelligence

    Puteaux 1990 - 1996

  • STERIA - Consultante Business Intelligence

    Paris 1988 - 1990

Formations

