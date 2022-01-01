Ilana COHEN

More than 15 years of sales success in the IT Industry, for software vendors /Strong experience in Alliances Management, Sales Development

-Ability to build and rapidly implement a partner ecosystem, create and develop business relationship with the partners,

-Solid relationships with Global Systems Integrators (Accenture, Capgemini, Atos Origin, BULL, STERIA, IBM), Consultancies and Editors (Solucom, Microsoft..), Regional Systems Integrators (Groupe Neurones, Osiatis, SQL/I…),

-C-Level relationships,

-Managing complex sales cycle, ability to close large & strategic deals with new Corporate Accounts.



Mes compétences :

Business

Business Alliances

Business development

Documentaire

Gestion documentaire

Infrastructure

Management

Saas

Sales

Sales Management

Strategy