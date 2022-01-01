Menu

Ileana Claudia ONEA

BUCHAREST

En résumé

I'm working as a Customer Service Executive and DMAIC Project Leader (Six Sigma Green Belt ) in Nestle Romania since the 1st May 2007. I'm a 5 languages speaker

Entreprises

  • Premier Farnell - Commerciale sédentaire

    2012 - maintenant

  • Helvet Pacckard - Account Maanger

    2012 - 2012

  • NESTLE ROUMANIE - Customer Service Executive

    2007 - 2011 I'm a Customer Service Executive in Nestle Romania since the 1st May 2007. I've started in Nestle CS and Supply Chain Assistant and after 5 months i've changed possition into a CSE. In september 2009 i've been chosen also as DMAIC Green Belt Project Leader on Nestle Romania HO. Also for 6 moths i had in my portofolio the bighests clients International Key Account, beeing operational client's back-up for the team's supervisor.

Formations

  • Université De Nancy II

    Nancy 2011 - 2012 BAC+

  • National College Nicolae Titulescu (Slatina)

    Slatina 2007 - 2010 International Relations

    Spiru Haret University

Réseau