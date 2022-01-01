Ileana Claudia ONEA

I'm working as a Customer Service Executive and DMAIC Project Leader (Six Sigma Green Belt ) in Nestle Romania since the 1st May 2007. I'm a 5 languages speaker
Entreprises
Premier Farnell
- Commerciale sédentaire
2012 - maintenant
Helvet Pacckard
- Account Maanger
2012 - 2012
NESTLE ROUMANIE
- Customer Service Executive
2007 - 2011I'm a Customer Service Executive in Nestle Romania since the 1st May 2007. I've started in Nestle CS and Supply Chain Assistant and after 5 months i've changed possition into a CSE. In september 2009 i've been chosen also as DMAIC Green Belt Project Leader on Nestle Romania HO. Also for 6 moths i had in my portofolio the bighests clients International Key Account, beeing operational client's back-up for the team's supervisor.