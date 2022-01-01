Menu

Ilham LARHLID

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Independant Market Research and Marketing professional (on-demand), with strong academic background & +6 years experience in marketing projects deployment and ad-hoc marketing research development.

* Specialities: Marketing projects development, on-demand B2B research projects management (market assessment, market mapping, partners/competitors identification and profiling,..)

* Consistent advantages:
- A track record covering various sectors: Information technology, distribution, NGOs, public services, social development, etc.
- Regional exposure : North Africa, Middle East, with ability to manage projects in the target countries
- Projects' language: French, English and Arabic
- Ability to support both clients and agency (contractors)
- Proven qualities: good communicator, accountable, highly dedicated to project's objectives, using international project management standards (PMP training).

Mes compétences :
Marketing opérationnel
B2B Research
Communication externe
Marketing research

Entreprises

  • (Independant) - Marketing professionnal

    2012 - maintenant

  • Infomineo - Senior Analyst

    2012 - 2013 - Areas of research include Information technology, insurance, public services, services, NGOs, education, ...
    - Customer relationship management, including scope analysis, planning, research implementation and/or fieldwork, analysis, report.

  • Maroc Numeric Cluster - Chargée de mission

    Casablanca 2012 - 2012 - Marketing development
    - National Innovation System study & research
    - Partnership initiation & management
    - New members recrutment & management
    - Promotion planning & management

  • IDC North Africa - IT Market Researcher

    2010 - 2011 Peripherals market standard research covering North African countries, including market trackers, annual reports and custom engagements for world top OEMs.

  • HPS - Marketing coordinator

    2005 - 2008 Mission: set up and manage in tight deadlines the company marketing operations through different communication channels:

    Company IPO Promotion Compaign
    Market and technology watch
    Client and partners relationship optimisation
    Print, press, PR and internet advertisement
    Direct marketing and emailing development
    Exhibition and events coordination

Formations

