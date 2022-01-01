Ilham LARHLID

Independant Market Research and Marketing professional (on-demand), with strong academic background & +6 years experience in marketing projects deployment and ad-hoc marketing research development.



* Specialities: Marketing projects development, on-demand B2B research projects management (market assessment, market mapping, partners/competitors identification and profiling,..)



* Consistent advantages:

- A track record covering various sectors: Information technology, distribution, NGOs, public services, social development, etc.

- Regional exposure : North Africa, Middle East, with ability to manage projects in the target countries

- Projects' language: French, English and Arabic

- Ability to support both clients and agency (contractors)

- Proven qualities: good communicator, accountable, highly dedicated to project's objectives, using international project management standards (PMP training).



Mes compétences :

Marketing opérationnel

B2B Research

Communication externe

Marketing research