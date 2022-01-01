Ilham LARHLID

Independant Market Research and Marketing professional (on-demand), with strong academic background & +6 years experience in marketing projects deployment and ad-hoc marketing research development.
* Specialities: Marketing projects development, on-demand B2B research projects management (market assessment, market mapping, partners/competitors identification and profiling,..)
* Consistent advantages:
- A track record covering various sectors: Information technology, distribution, NGOs, public services, social development, etc.
- Regional exposure : North Africa, Middle East, with ability to manage projects in the target countries
- Projects' language: French, English and Arabic
- Ability to support both clients and agency (contractors)
- Proven qualities: good communicator, accountable, highly dedicated to project's objectives, using international project management standards (PMP training).
Mes compétences :
Marketing opérationnel
B2B Research
Communication externe
Marketing research
Pas de formation renseignée