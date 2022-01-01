Menu

Ilham MOUTAHARIK

METEPEC

En résumé

Graphiste, Animateur, Monteur Video, Motion Grapher.
Basée au Mexique (Region Toluca- Metepec)

Mes compétences :
Montage Vidéo
Animation
3D
Graphisme
Design graphique

Entreprises

  • Schnapps & Bondi - CEO / PDG

    2014 - maintenant

  • Visual Explosion Studios - Monteur / Motion Grapher Freelance

    2013 - 2014

  • Tec Milenio University, Mexico - Lecturer

    2012 - 2012 Conference on Animation.
    During the Design day organised by Tec Milenio.

  • Victor Studio (Benuts) - 3D Animator

    2009 - 2009 On the Job Training. CG animation.

  • Connect Inc Tokyo - Creative graphic designer/ Video Artist

    2008 - 2008 -Producing, filming and editing videos of places of interests in Tokyo for Connect website.
    - Character Designs for a packaging project.
    -Preparing the presentation for The Ritz Carlton Calendar and Christmas card.
    -Preparing the presentation (brainstorming, rough sketches and comping) for Lumine’s
    New Year poster for 2009 (a large retail store chain throughout Japan)
    -Designed The Grand Hyatt Hotel Tokyo’s seasonal menu book (24 page booklet)
    -Designed Logo for Ken-Zo Capital Corporation.
    http://www.connectj.co.jp

  • Kavaleer Production Dublin - Trainee

    2007 - 2008 Production assistant, concept artist assistant, compositing/Layout assistant, graphic designer, animator apprentice…
    Organisation of a film both creatively and administratively. I supported the producer and director in the development of the animated short film “Hasan Everywhere”.
    http://www.kavaleer.com

  • Gloomedia Ltd - Graphic Designer

    2007 - 2007 Freelance graphic and web designer, Visual identity: Logo, Business card and website...

  • Gaumont-Alphanim animation studio - Stagiaire Clean-up Artist

    2006 - 2006 3 months of internship on the animated serie “Santapprentice”. Assistant of the designers and the director’s first assistant. Job: Clean-up Artist.

  • Freelance - Graphic Designer

    2004 - maintenant - Occasionally accepting contracts.
    - Has worked as a Freelance for a few projects but would prefer Full Time contract within a Studio/Agency.

  • StreetMachine Paris - Graphic Designer/ Flash animateur

    2004 - 2004 1 month of internship. Graphic-design (flyers, flash animated movie for web, photoshoot for web,...)

  • Bilqis art et bien-ètre - Graphic Designer

    2004 - 2004 Graphic-design (visual identity)

Formations

  • Technocité (Mons)

    Mons 2012 - 2012 Adobe Première

  • Technocité (Mons)

    Mons 2012 - 2012 Operateur 2D/3D - 2D and 3D Design (Generalist).
    Traditional and 2D animation : Flash, etc...
    Advanced technical skills of softwares : Autodesk 3dsmax and Maya.
    Compositing : Aftereffects and Fusion.

  • CGI TRAINER (Mons)

    Mons 2008 - 2009 Autodesk Certificate

    Autodesk Authorized Training Center . Distance learning (Online). 3Dsmax (+ Combustion, Toxik,...) M

  • Université Valenciennes Maîtrise Métiers des Arts et de la Culture

    Valenciennes 2002 - 2006 Arts numérique

