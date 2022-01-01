Ilham MOUTAHARIK

2012 - 2012Conference on Animation.
During the Design day organised by Tec Milenio.
Victor Studio (Benuts)
- 3D Animator
2009 - 2009On the Job Training. CG animation.
Connect Inc Tokyo
- Creative graphic designer/ Video Artist
2008 - 2008-Producing, filming and editing videos of places of interests in Tokyo for Connect website.
- Character Designs for a packaging project.
-Preparing the presentation for The Ritz Carlton Calendar and Christmas card.
-Preparing the presentation (brainstorming, rough sketches and comping) for Lumine’s
New Year poster for 2009 (a large retail store chain throughout Japan)
-Designed The Grand Hyatt Hotel Tokyo’s seasonal menu book (24 page booklet)
-Designed Logo for Ken-Zo Capital Corporation.
http://www.connectj.co.jp
Kavaleer Production Dublin
- Trainee
2007 - 2008Production assistant, concept artist assistant, compositing/Layout assistant, graphic designer, animator apprentice…
Organisation of a film both creatively and administratively. I supported the producer and director in the development of the animated short film “Hasan Everywhere”.
http://www.kavaleer.com
Gloomedia Ltd
- Graphic Designer
2007 - 2007Freelance graphic and web designer, Visual identity: Logo, Business card and website...
Gaumont-Alphanim animation studio
- Stagiaire Clean-up Artist
2006 - 20063 months of internship on the animated serie “Santapprentice”. Assistant of the designers and the director’s first assistant. Job: Clean-up Artist.
Freelance
- Graphic Designer
2004 - maintenant- Occasionally accepting contracts.
- Has worked as a Freelance for a few projects but would prefer Full Time contract within a Studio/Agency.
StreetMachine Paris
- Graphic Designer/ Flash animateur
2004 - 20041 month of internship. Graphic-design (flyers, flash animated movie for web, photoshoot for web,...)
Bilqis art et bien-ètre
- Graphic Designer
2004 - 2004Graphic-design (visual identity)
Formations
Technocité (Mons)
Mons2012 - 2012Adobe Première
Technocité (Mons)
Mons2012 - 2012Operateur 2D/3D - 2D and 3D Design (Generalist).
Traditional and 2D animation : Flash, etc...
Advanced technical skills of softwares : Autodesk 3dsmax and Maya.
Compositing : Aftereffects and Fusion.
CGI TRAINER (Mons)
Mons2008 - 2009Autodesk Certificate
Autodesk Authorized Training Center . Distance learning (Online). 3Dsmax (+ Combustion, Toxik,...) M