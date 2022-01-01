Ilia KIRILLOV

Mes compétences :
SAS
Economics
Vb.net
Macroeconomics
Microeconomics
SSH
SQL
Project coordinator
R
VBA
Statistics
Microsoft Office
Finance de marché
Bloomberg
Microsoft Access
Microsoft Excel
Développement web
Web design
Entreprises
Société Générale
- Trading & Valuation Analyst
PARIS2016 - maintenant
HSBC
- Trader Assistant - Vanilla Derivatives
Paris2015 - 2015
Société Générale
- Trading Analyst Intern
PARIS2014 - 2015- Followed PnL, Risk and position movements of the Equity Finance desk, delivering analysis and daily reports for all Equity Finance and Funding Cash activities
- Developed management tools for Equity Swaps, Dynamic Portfolio and Credit Default Swaps pricing
- Created VBA tools for the traders’ and reporting teams’ needs, using Access and SQL Server databases to optimise data historisation and macros efficiency
2013 - 2013- Developed VBA macros in order to enhance the efficiency of the financial analysis and ratio calculation that are involved in cities’ ranking in the league table
- Analysed and reported on the financial situation and management efficiency in 18 cities
- Performed analysis of the debt in the “Nord-Pas-de-Calais” region for a delegate of the Regional Chamber of Accounts
HelloWorld!Edhec
- Web Design Responsible and Logistic Consultant
2012 - 2014- Managed a team of five in website development (wrote 100,000+ lines of code)
--> HTML, Css, Php, MySQL and Javascript programming
--> Website modeling using Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop
- Organised an e-sport & IT focused event that gathered more than 1,500 attendees and 200 players
Krazy LANcraft
- President of the Association
2012 - 2013- Founded the association specialised in organising e-sport events and developed its website
- Organized an e-sport event with 32 semi professional players in Blagnac, France, in March 2013
- Organized an e-sport event with 16 players in Blagnac, France, in March 2012