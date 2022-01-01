Menu

Ilia KIRILLOV

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SAS
Economics
Vb.net
Macroeconomics
Microeconomics
SSH
SQL
Project coordinator
R
VBA
Statistics
Microsoft Office
Finance de marché
Bloomberg
Microsoft Access
Microsoft Excel
Développement web
Web design

Entreprises

  • Société Générale - Trading & Valuation Analyst

    PARIS 2016 - maintenant

  • HSBC - Trader Assistant - Vanilla Derivatives

    Paris 2015 - 2015

  • Société Générale - Trading Analyst Intern

    PARIS 2014 - 2015 - Followed PnL, Risk and position movements of the Equity Finance desk, delivering analysis and daily reports for all Equity Finance and Funding Cash activities
    - Developed management tools for Equity Swaps, Dynamic Portfolio and Credit Default Swaps pricing
    - Created VBA tools for the traders’ and reporting teams’ needs, using Access and SQL Server databases to optimise data historisation and macros efficiency

  • O.D.I.S. - Financial Analysis & Reporting Internship

    2013 - 2013 - Developed VBA macros in order to enhance the efficiency of the financial analysis and ratio calculation that are involved in cities’ ranking in the league table
    - Analysed and reported on the financial situation and management efficiency in 18 cities
    - Performed analysis of the debt in the “Nord-Pas-de-Calais” region for a delegate of the Regional Chamber of Accounts

  • HelloWorld!Edhec - Web Design Responsible and Logistic Consultant

    2012 - 2014 - Managed a team of five in website development (wrote 100,000+ lines of code)
    --> HTML, Css, Php, MySQL and Javascript programming
    --> Website modeling using Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop

    - Organised an e-sport & IT focused event that gathered more than 1,500 attendees and 200 players

  • Krazy LANcraft - President of the Association

    2012 - 2013 - Founded the association specialised in organising e-sport events and developed its website
    - Organized an e-sport event with 32 semi professional players in Blagnac, France, in March 2013
    - Organized an e-sport event with 16 players in Blagnac, France, in March 2012

Formations

  • EDHEC Business School

    Nice 2012 - 2016 Master's degree

    - MSc in Financial Markets (Major Trading) and Master in Management

    - Relevant Coursework:
    Advanced Derivatives, Fixed Income Securities, Market Risk Analysis, VBA Programming, MATLAB, C++ Programming

  • Toulouse School Of Economics

    Toulouse 2010 - 2012 BSc Economics and Management

    Relevant Coursework:
    Mathematics, Advanced Mathematics, Statistics, SQL Pogramming, Databases Development, Accounting, Microeconomics, Macroeconomics

  • Lycée Pierre De Fermat

    Toulouse 2007 - 2010 French Scientific Baccalaureate, Mathematical option

Réseau